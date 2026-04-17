Driver Special Projects Group opens 2nd Rove EV Charging Station in Orange County 

Costa Mesa, Calif. – April 16, 2026 – Driver SPG (an affiliate of C.W. Driver Companies , a leading builder serving California since 1919), has opened the large-scale Rove EV charging station location in Costa Mesa.

The project is Driver SPG’s second with Rove , which incorporates a hospitality model to accommodate the charging time for all electric vehicles. Rove’s 55,384 square-foot Costa Mesa location brings much-needed EV infrastructure, a mini Gelson’s market, lounging, and free Wi-Fi that addresses an evolving need for innovative charging stations.

“The demand for more charging stations across Southern California is high,” said Mike Sosa, vice president at Driver SPG. “Rove’s charging stations provide a hospitality experience that keeps drivers safe, satisfied and engaged.”

Rove Costa Mesa blends a variety of construction types. New construction was completed on the charging station through the implementation of 40 DC fast chargers with North American Charging Standard (NACS), Charging Combined System (CCS), and Charge for moving (CHAdeMO) plugs, which serve all types of battery electric vehicles.

Aside from the charging station, Driver SPG retrofitted an existing 5,384-square-foot building into an active retail experience, including a ReCharge by Gelson’s mini market featuring a high-quality grocery selection. The space also includes a comfortable lounge, clean restrooms, and free Wi-Fi, to create a great experience for all visitors.

“At Rove, we are on a mission to offer the best charging experience in one of the most discerning regions in the country – Southern California,” said Bill Reid, CEO of Rove. “Developing public fast charging centers of this immense scale is no easy feat, and we required the help of expert builders to execute our vision. We are proud to have worked with Driver SPG for a second time to ensure our Costa Mesa center is one of the most reliable and accessible charging stations in the community.”

Rove Costa Mesa is located at 2666 Harbor Blvd, Suite 115, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Driver SPG and C.W. Driver Companies bring robust expertise across EV and mixed-use parking projects, including Rove Santa Ana, Sony Culver Parking expansion, Baja-Mex Parking Structure and retail center, Twenty by Six Office Over parking structure and office, and several more.

About Driver SPG

Driver SPG (Special Projects Group) was formed in 2010 as an affiliate of C.W. Driver, backed by over 100 years of construction experience, extensive resources and financial strength. Driver SPG is a standalone company headquartered in Anaheim and serves Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire and Ventura Counties. Driver SPG specializes in tenant improvement, renovation , and new construction projects in numerous market sectors. SPG provides a complete solution borne from our proven experience, successfully executing challenging and specialized projects. We provide affordable management services, prompt start-up schedules, and shorter completion times without sacrificing service. For more information, please visit www.driverspg.com .

About C.W. Driver Companies

C.W. Driver Companies is a premier builder serving California since 1919. In 2019, the historic company proudly celebrated its 100-year anniversary. As a leader in general contracting and construction management services, C.W. Driver Companies is on the cutting edge across a broad spectrum of industries, including education, commercial/office, technology, healthcare/biomedical, mixed-use, assisted living, entertainment, retail, industrial, and civic. Ranked in Engineering News-Record’s Top 150 General Contractors and Top 100 Construction Managers, C.W. Driver Companies can build a variety of projects, from large tenant improvements to small renovations and specialized projects through its affiliates Driver SPG and Good & Roberts. C.W. Driver Companies has offices located in Los Angeles, Rancho Cucamonga, Anaheim, San Diego and Carlsbad. For more information, please visit www.cwdriver.com . Follow C.W. Driver Companies on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related