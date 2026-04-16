Thu. Apr 16th, 2026
Costa Mesa Crime

Police officers chase down a theft suspect at the South Coast Plaza

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 16, 2026

Two police officers were on foot patrol, when one of them recognized a suspect from a recent string of grand thefts from a high-end store, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

When the officers approached, the suspect took off running but the officers gave chase and quickly caught up and apprehended the suspect.

The Costa Mesa Police released video of the foot pursuit and arrest. It appears that the setting was the South Coast Plaza.

In the video you can see the suspect take off only to have the officer chase him down. He then complimented the officer’s speed!

The suspect faces several serious legal penalties for grand theft, obstruction, and organized retail theft.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect’s specific penalties under California law typically include:

Grand Theft (PC 487) 

Because the suspect was recognized for a string of thefts from high-end stores, these are classified as grand theft (theft of property valued over $950).

  • Status: A “wobbler” offense that can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony.
  • Misdemeanor Penalties: Up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000.
  • Felony Penalties: Up to three years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. 

Obstruction / Resisting Arrest (PC 148(a)(1)) 

By fleeing from the foot patrol officers, the suspect committed obstruction. 

  • Status: Generally a misdemeanor.
  • Penalties: Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. 

Organized Retail Theft

This charge often carries additional weight, especially under 2025-2026 California crackdowns on retail crime. 

  • Penalties: Can lead to up to three years in jail for possessing stolen goods with intent to sell. 

Additional Factors

  • Active Warrants: The suspect reportedly had active warrants from Northern California, which may lead to additional jail time or immediate transfer to other jurisdictions.
  • Restraining Orders: For retail theft, the court can issue a two-year restraining order banning the suspect from entering the specific retail establishment where the crimes occurred. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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