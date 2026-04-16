L.A. County man arrested by the Irvine Police for stealing over $34K worth of Lego pieces

A suspect purchased Lego sets from Target, and removed valuable mini figures and pieces from the boxes, and in some cases, replaced them with dried pasta, according to the Irvine Police Department.

You read that correctly! The suspect used durum wheat semolina pasta, which the IPD is calling a “pasta-tively terrible plan.”

Target reported at least 70 thefts nationwide tied to the same suspect, stacking up about $34,000 in losses. That’s a lot of missing pieces!

But like most bad builds, this one didn’t hold together.

IPD detectives snapped into action, conducted surveillance, and identified the suspect. Jarrelle Augustine, 28, of Paramount, was arrested for grand theft and booked at the Orange County Jail.

If your master plan involves swapping LEGOs for linguine, the IPD can promise your plan will be cooked al dente.

Potential Criminal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Grand theft is a “wobbler” in California, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the severity of the crime.

Felony Conviction : If charged as a felony, the suspect could face 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail. They may also be subject to a fine of up to $10,000 .

: If charged as a felony, the suspect could face in county jail. They may also be subject to a fine of up to . Misdemeanor Conviction : If prosecuted as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

: If prosecuted as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is in county jail and a fine of up to . Restitution: In addition to jail time and fines, the court will likely order the suspect to pay full restitution to Target for the $34,000 in reported losses.

Aggregation of Thefts

Under California’s updated theft laws, such as Assembly Bill 2943, prosecutors can aggregate (add together) multiple separate thefts into a single grand theft charge if they are part of a “common scheme or plan”. The 70 nationwide thefts reported by Target could be bundled to meet and far exceed the felony threshold.

Additional Possible Charges

Beyond grand theft, the suspect could potentially face:

Commercial Burglary (PC 459) : If it is proven he entered the stores with the specific intent to commit a theft, he could face second-degree burglary charges, which also carry up to three years in jail if charged as a felony.

: If it is proven he entered the stores with the specific intent to commit a theft, he could face second-degree burglary charges, which also carry up to in jail if charged as a felony. Organized Retail Theft: Given the high volume of thefts (at least 70) and the specific method used, prosecutors may pursue charges related to organized retail crime.

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