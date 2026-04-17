Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal accident in coastal O.C. left a car in the water

On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at around 10:40 p.m., police officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) south of Warner Avenue involving a silver Kia Soul and a white BMW 328i, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, the officers located the Kia partially submerged under water in the Wetlands.

HBPD officers, along with Huntington Beach Fire Department Marine Safety Lifeguards (who were also called to the scene), extracted a 53-year-old woman from Long Beach from the Kia.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and she was transported to a local hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Lukas McArgue from Long Beach, was contacted on scene. Impairment is suspected with the driver of the BMW. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Kia was traveling northbound on PCH when it was struck from behind by the BMW, also traveling northbound on PCH, sending the Kia into the Wetlands.

The collision investigation is ongoing and being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.

According to the official arrest log, he faces the following felony charges:

Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated (Penal Code § 191.5(a))

(Penal Code § 191.5(a)) DUI Combined Alcohol and Drug: Cause Bodily Injury (Vehicle Code § 23153(g))

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Under California law, a conviction for these specific charges carries severe consequences:

Prison Sentence: For a first offense of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, the typical sentence is 4, 6, or 10 years in state prison.

For a first offense of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, the typical sentence is in state prison. Enhanced Sentencing: If McArgue has a prior conviction for DUI or vehicular manslaughter, the penalty could increase to 15 years to life in prison.

If McArgue has a prior conviction for DUI or vehicular manslaughter, the penalty could increase to in prison. Fines: He may be ordered to pay up to $10,000 in fines, plus additional court fees.

He may be ordered to pay up to in fines, plus additional court fees. License Revocation: A conviction mandates the revocation of his driver’s license for at least three years .

A conviction mandates the revocation of his driver’s license for at least . “Strike” Offense: This charge is considered a “serious felony” and counts as a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law, which would double the sentence for any future felony convictions.

This charge is considered a “serious felony” and counts as a under California’s Three Strikes Law, which would double the sentence for any future felony convictions. Restitution: He would likely be required to pay restitution to the victim’s family for funeral and medical expenses.

Case Status

The investigation is currently active and being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Authorities are still seeking witnesses; anyone with information is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.

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