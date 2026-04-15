GoFundMe page aims to help women hurt in deadly crash during a south O.C. police pursuit

The San Clemente community is grieving following a devastating tragedy that occurred on the morning of Monday, March 30th. Four incredible women, who have spent decades bringing order, peace, and warmth into homes across Orange County, were involved in a horrific accident caused by a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The crash resulted in the unimaginable loss of their leader, Maria, and left three other dedicated women—Rosa, Claudia, and Yessi—hospitalized with severe, life-altering injuries.

How You Can Help

The immediate priority is supporting these women and their families as they navigate this period of profound loss and physical recovery. A GoFundMe has been established to assist with funeral costs for Maria and medical expenses for the survivors.

Click here to donate to the Official Support Fund.

A Legacy of Service and Love

For over 20 years, Maria and her team were more than just service providers; they were fixtures in the lives of many San Clemente families. Known for their meticulous care and the “warmth and love” they brought into every household, these women helped local families find calm in the chaos of daily life.

Now, it is our turn to bring a sense of peace to them.

Details of the Incident

The accident took place shortly before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of South Ola Vista and Avenida Granada. A stolen U-Haul truck, fleeing from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, collided with the women’s vehicle.

The driver of the stolen truck fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by authorities. While the legal process begins for those responsible, the focus of the community remains squarely on the healing and honoring of the victims.

Honoring Maria

Maria is remembered by her clients and friends as a pillar of strength and a “beautiful soul” who led her team with grace. A memorial of flowers and candles has grown at the site of the accident as neighbors gather to pay their respects to a woman who gave so much to the town she served.

Please consider sharing the donation link or contributing what you can to help these families face the long road ahead.

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