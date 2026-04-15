The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday, April 17

COSTA MESA, Calif. (April 15, 2026) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. within the city limits.



Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by distributing educational information and by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

The Costa Mesa Police usually set up their DUI Checkpoints at:

Newport Boulevard : Frequently positioned at major intersections such as 17th Street and 19th Street .

: Frequently positioned at major intersections such as and . Harbor Boulevard : Often established between Scenic Avenue and South Coast Drive , or south of Sunflower Avenue .

: Often established between and , or south of . Bristol Street : Past operations have occurred near the Randolph Avenue intersection

: Past operations have occurred near the intersection 17th St. , which is split by the 55 Freeway

“Impaired driving is preventable,” said Sgt. Nick Wilson. “If you’ve been drinking or taking drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”



“DUI and driver’s license checkpoints are a way to educate our community on the dangers of driving impaired in hopes that drivers plan ahead with alternative transportation when out drinking,” said Chief Joyce LaPointe.



CMPD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.



Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.



Funding for this checkpoint is provided to CMPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal Penalties Faced at DUI Checkpoints

First-time DUI convictions in California, including those stemming from the April 17, 2026, Costa Mesa checkpoint, result in approximately $13,500 in fines, potential jail time, and license suspension. A conviction also triggers mandatory ignition interlock device (IID) installation, triggers 10-year high-risk insurance premiums, and can lead to immediate employment termination, especially for driving-related jobs.

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