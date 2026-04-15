Lookout still at large after armed ARCO robbery in Santa Ana

On April 9, 2026, two suspects entered the ARCO gas station at 1727 E. Dyer Rd. and committed an armed robbery, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The primary suspect simulated having a gun by placing an object against an employee’s back and ordered her to open the register.

Meanwhile, a second suspect acted as a lookout. After stealing all the money from the register, both suspects fled the location and were seen running toward a Motel 6.

SAPD patrol officers immediately began an investigation and reviewed video surveillance, which captured both suspects together before, during, and after the incident.

The officers located the primary suspect that same night, and he was arrested. However, the second suspect and the firearm used in the robbery remain outstanding.

Anyone with information about the second suspect and/or the incident is asked to contact Detective A. Gomez at (714) 245-8351 or AGomez@santa-ana.org.

Primary Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The act of stealing money from a commercial register using force or fear is classified as Second-Degree Robbery.

Imprisonment : Conviction for second-degree robbery typically carries a state prison sentence of 2, 3, or 5 years .

: Conviction for second-degree robbery typically carries a state prison sentence of . Fines : Suspects may be ordered to pay fines up to $10,000 .

: Suspects may be ordered to pay fines up to . California’s “Three Strikes” Law: Robbery is considered a “violent felony” and counts as a strike on a criminal record, which can double the sentence for any future felony convictions. goldsteinlawgroup.com +4

Specific Suspect Considerations

Primary Suspect (Simulated Firearm) : Although the suspect only “simulated” a gun, the legal standard for robbery is met because the action created a reasonable fear of immediate injury in the employee. If an imitation firearm was used, he could also face charges for brandishing an imitation firearm (PC 417.4), which carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail.

: Although the suspect only “simulated” a gun, the legal standard for robbery is met because the action created a reasonable fear of immediate injury in the employee. If an imitation firearm was used, he could also face charges for (PC 417.4), which carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail. Second Suspect (Lookout): Under the principle of “aiding and abetting,” a lookout faces the same potential penalties as the primary robber. By acting as a lookout, this individual is legally responsible for the robbery and the fleeing process.

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