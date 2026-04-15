Thu. Apr 16th, 2026
Crime Guns Santa Ana SAPD

Lookout still at large after armed ARCO robbery in Santa Ana

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 15, 2026

On April 9, 2026, two suspects entered the ARCO gas station at 1727 E. Dyer Rd. and committed an armed robbery, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The primary suspect simulated having a gun by placing an object against an employee’s back and ordered her to open the register.

Meanwhile, a second suspect acted as a lookout. After stealing all the money from the register, both suspects fled the location and were seen running toward a Motel 6.

SAPD patrol officers immediately began an investigation and reviewed video surveillance, which captured both suspects together before, during, and after the incident.

The officers located the primary suspect that same night, and he was arrested. However, the second suspect and the firearm used in the robbery remain outstanding.

Anyone with information about the second suspect and/or the incident is asked to contact Detective A. Gomez at (714) 245-8351 or AGomez@santa-ana.org.

Primary Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The act of stealing money from a commercial register using force or fear is classified as Second-Degree Robbery

  • Imprisonment: Conviction for second-degree robbery typically carries a state prison sentence of 2, 3, or 5 years.
  • Fines: Suspects may be ordered to pay fines up to $10,000.
  • California’s “Three Strikes” Law: Robbery is considered a “violent felony” and counts as a strike on a criminal record, which can double the sentence for any future felony convictions. goldsteinlawgroup.comgoldsteinlawgroup.com +4

Specific Suspect Considerations

  • Primary Suspect (Simulated Firearm): Although the suspect only “simulated” a gun, the legal standard for robbery is met because the action created a reasonable fear of immediate injury in the employee. If an imitation firearm was used, he could also face charges for brandishing an imitation firearm (PC 417.4), which carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail.
  • Second Suspect (Lookout): Under the principle of “aiding and abetting,” a lookout faces the same potential penalties as the primary robber. By acting as a lookout, this individual is legally responsible for the robbery and the fleeing process. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Civic Affairs Garden Grove Little Saigon Santa Ana Vietnamese

City of Santa Ana invites community to help shape Little Saigon design guidelines on April 25

Apr 15, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Crime Orange County

GoFundMe page aims to help women hurt in deadly crash during a south O.C. police pursuit

Apr 15, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Costa Mesa Crime Drugs Public Safety

The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday, April 17

Apr 15, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Civic Affairs Garden Grove Little Saigon Santa Ana Vietnamese

City of Santa Ana invites community to help shape Little Saigon design guidelines on April 25

Apr 15, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Crime Orange County

GoFundMe page aims to help women hurt in deadly crash during a south O.C. police pursuit

Apr 15, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Costa Mesa Crime Drugs Public Safety

The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday, April 17

Apr 15, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Guns Santa Ana SAPD

Lookout still at large after armed ARCO robbery in Santa Ana

Apr 15, 2026 Art Pedroza