A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Buena Park

On April 25, 2025, at approximately 10:23 p.m., Buena Park Police officers were dispatched to the area of Knott Avenue and Younger Drive regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers and Orange County Fire Authority found the pedestrian deceased. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated fully with our investigation.

The Buena Park Police Department’s Serious Collision Investigation Detail (SCID) was activated and responded to the scene to conduct a full investigation.

Based on preliminary physical evidence and witness statements, investigators determined the pedestrian was walking westbound across Knott Avenue in the southbound lanes of travel, approximately 50 feet south of the intersection. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound in the No. 2 lane.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Buena Park Police Department.

Case #: CR: 25-13091. Point of Contact: Buena Park Police Watch Commander at 714-562-3935.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.