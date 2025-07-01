Duck family saved from a storm drain by O.C. deputies

Yesterday morning, Orange County Sheriff deputies assigned to Rancho Santa Margarita Police Services were flagged down by a resident, reference a mama duck in distress on the side of the road.

The deputies quickly realized that her babies were all stuck in a nearby storm drain. Using the tools they had at their disposal, deputies removed the manhole cover to enter the storm drain to retrieve seven baby ducklings and reunite them with their mama.

Picture Courtesy of the OC Sheriff Rancho Margarita Police Services

Driving around early this morning, deputies happened to see the happy family out on a leisurely stroll.. all together again!

O.C. depuities are trained to handle all types of emergencies – and they are happy to help!

Ducks are Federally Protected

Ducks are federally protected in California under the Migratory Bird Treaty Actq (MBTA). This law, enforced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, protects over 1,000 species of migratory birds, including all native duck species.

Key Protections Under the MBTA:

It is illegal to hunt, capture, kill, sell, or possess migratory birds (including ducks) without proper authorization.

Hunting ducks is legal in California, but only during designated seasons and with the appropriate state and federal licenses and stamps.

Violations of the MBTA can result in fines up to $5,000 and up to 6 months in jail per offense.

California-Specific Laws:

Ducks are not listed as “fully protected” under California law, but they are still covered by state hunting regulations and the MBTA.

The California Fish and Game Code also prohibits the destruction of bird nests and eggs, which applies to ducks as well.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.