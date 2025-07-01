Orange County seeks residents to join the Commission on Homelessness

The Orange County’s Office of Care Coordination is seeking applications from Orange County residents to serve on the Commission to Address Homelessness. Recruitment is being conducted to fill six seats on the Commission to Address Homelessness:

Business Representative

Central Service Planning Area Representative, Elected official or a City Manager who served or serves in the cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Tustin or Westminster

South Service Planning Area Representative, Elected official or a City Manager who served or serves in the cities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, or County Unincorporated

Faith-Based Community Representative

Philanthropic Leader, leader funding solutions to address homelessness

Lived Experience Representative, individual who has current or past lived experience of homelessness

To apply for a Commission to Address Homelessness seat, please complete an application and submit your resume to the Office of Care Coordination by 5:00 pm on July 28, 2025. Completed application and resume can be emailed to carecoordination@ocgov.com or mailed to: County Administration North, Attn: Office of Care Coordination, 400 W. Civic Center Drive, 3rd Floor, Santa Ana, 92701.

Commission Application Form

Recruitment Packet

The Commission to Address Homelessness works in collaboration with the County government, 34 city governments, business sector, philanthropic organizations, community organizations, faith-based organizations, health care, public safety and other interested stakeholders to promote an effective response to homelessness within Orange County. The Director of Care Coordination works with commission members to focus on regional policy and implementation strategies, affordable housing development, data and gaps analysis, best practice research, social policy, and systemic change.

Agendas and other materials for the Commission to Address Homelessness meetings are listed below:

