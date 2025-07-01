Tue. Jul 1st, 2025
homeless Orange County Santa Ana

Orange County seeks residents to join the Commission on Homelessness

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 1, 2025

The Orange County’s Office of Care Coordination is seeking applications from Orange County residents to serve on the Commission to Address Homelessness. Recruitment is being conducted to fill six seats on the Commission to Address Homelessness:

  • Business Representative
  • Central Service Planning Area Representative, Elected official or a City Manager who served or serves in the cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Tustin or Westminster
  • South Service Planning Area Representative, Elected official or a City Manager who served or serves in the cities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, or County Unincorporated
  • Faith-Based Community Representative
  • Philanthropic Leader, leader funding solutions to address homelessness
  • Lived Experience Representative, individual who has current or past lived experience of homelessness

To apply for a Commission to Address Homelessness seat, please complete an application and submit your resume to the Office of Care Coordination by 5:00 pm on July 28, 2025.  Completed application and resume can be emailed to carecoordination@ocgov.com or mailed to: County Administration North, Attn: Office of Care Coordination, 400 W. Civic Center Drive, 3rd Floor, Santa Ana, 92701.

For more information on this recruitment, click here:

Commission Application Form

Recruitment Packet

Sign up for Commission to Address Homelessness Agenda & Meeting Information Email Updates

The Commission to Address Homelessness works in collaboration with the County government, 34 city governments, business sector, philanthropic organizations, community organizations, faith-based organizations, health care, public safety and other interested stakeholders to promote an effective response to homelessness within Orange County. The Director of Care Coordination works with commission members to focus on regional policy and implementation strategies, affordable housing development, data and gaps analysis, best practice research, social policy, and systemic change.

Agendas and other materials for the Commission to Address Homelessness meetings are listed below:

Related Materials:

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Accidents Crime Santa Ana SAPD Tustin

Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run; Tustin man arrested

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza
Nature OC Sheriff Orange County

Duck family saved from a storm drain by O.C. deputies

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza
Orange County Politics Santa Ana Vince Sarmiento

Does O.C. Supervisor Sarmiento now regret giving himself a huge pay raise?

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

homeless Orange County Santa Ana

Orange County seeks residents to join the Commission on Homelessness

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Crime Santa Ana SAPD Tustin

Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run; Tustin man arrested

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza
Nature OC Sheriff Orange County

Duck family saved from a storm drain by O.C. deputies

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza
Orange County Politics Santa Ana Vince Sarmiento

Does O.C. Supervisor Sarmiento now regret giving himself a huge pay raise?

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza