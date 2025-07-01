Mon. Jun 30th, 2025
Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run; Tustin man arrested

Art Pedroza

Jun 30, 2025 ,

June 30, 2025 – On June 29, 2025, at approximately 5:26 a.m., the Santa Ana Police Department received reports of a traffic collision in the area of N. Harbor Blvd. and Hazard Ave.

Officers responded to the scene and located an unresponsive pedestrian lying in the southbound traffic lanes of Harbor Blvd.

Orange County Fire Authority also responded and pronounced the pedestrian, later identified as David Westman (46) of Santa Ana, deceased at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that Westman was walking westbound through the traffic lanes on Harbor Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) responded to investigate the incident. Following leads, detectives located the suspect vehicle and the driver in the City of Orange. With the assistance of patrol officers, the driver, 63 year-old Miguel Ocampo of Tustin, was arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Jail for felony hit-and-run.

CIU is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Corporal M. Pardo at (714) 245-8208 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

Ocampo is in serious trouble. Here are the penalties he is now facing:

Felony Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death – California Vehicle Code § 20001

  • Prison Time: 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison
  • Fines: Between $1,000 and $10,000
  • Restitution: Required to compensate the victim’s family
  • Driver’s License: 2 points added to the DMV record
  • Probation: Possible in some cases instead of prison

If drugs or alcohol were involved, additional charges like DUI or vehicular manslaughter could apply, which carry even more severe penalties.

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

