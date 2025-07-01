Cal/OSHA protections extended to domestic workers starting July 1

For the first time, domestic workers employed by companies in California, such as housecleaners, caregivers and gardeners, will be covered by state workplace safety and health laws starting July 1, 2025. Until now, these laws did not cover individuals performing household domestic work, leaving a gap in coverage.

What Cal/OSHA Chief Debra Lee said: “Domestic workers take on some of the hardest jobs—caring for our loved ones, cleaning our homes, and supporting our daily lives. They deserve the same protections as any other worker. It’s only right that we care for those who care for us.”

These workplace safety and health protections will allow Cal/OSHA to enforce regulations for covered employers in the domestic services industry. This includes requirements for safe tools and equipment, hazard training, and protections against unsafe working conditions.

What businesses need to know:

Businesses that employ household domestic service workers on a temporary or permanent basis will be treated as employers.

Employers have a responsibility to provide a safe workplace, which includes but is not limited to:

Establishing, implementing, and maintaining an effective injury and illness prevention program (IIPP).

Inspecting workplace(s) to identify, evaluate, and correct hazards that can hurt workers.

Making sure employees have, use, and properly maintain safe tools and equipment.

Providing and paying for personal protective equipment (PPE) when mandated by law.

Reporting serious workplace injuries or fatalities immediately to Cal/OSHA.

What employees need to know:

An employee has the right to the following:

Safe and healthy working conditions.

Training from their employer on workplace hazards and workers’ rights.

To ask their employer for information about Cal/ OSHA standards, worker injuries and illnesses, job hazards, and workers’ rights.

To request access to their employer’s IIPP.

To ask their employer to correct hazards or unsafe conditions, and to file a complaint with Cal/OSHA regarding violations of Title 8 or any workplace hazards.

What homeowners need to know:

In most cases, individual homeowners or renters who directly hire workers to perform typical household tasks, such as housecleaning, cooking, caregiving, or routine gardening, are not considered employers under the law and may be excluded from these requirements.

Employers, workers, and homeowners should utilize the materials available on Cal/OSHA’s Domestic Service Workers Guidance and Resources webpage for more information.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California.

Workers in California are protected regardless of immigration status. Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the California Department of Industrial Relations.

