Massive Santa Ana drug bust: 40,000 pills, ghost gun and body armor seized

Over the course of a year, the SAPD Narcotics Unit detectives investigated two subjects suspected of selling narcotics throughout various cities in Orange County.

Detectives authored and executed a search warrant at a location in the City of Orange, where the following items were recovered:

A loaded, un-serialized firearm

Approximately 40,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills

Approximately 3,000 Xanax pills

Approximately 15 grams of ketamine

Approximately 14 grams of MDMA pills

Approximately $9,000 in U.S. currency

Body armor

As a result of the investigation, both subjects were arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Jail for various felony charges.

Based on California law as of 2025, the suspects in your scenario could face multiple serious felony charges due to the nature and quantity of the drugs, the presence of a firearm, and other aggravating factors. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

1. Drug Possession with Intent to Sell

The quantities and types of drugs recovered (e.g., 40,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, 3,000 Xanax pills, ketamine, MDMA) strongly suggest possession for sale, not personal use.

Oxycodone (Schedule II) and MDMA (Schedule I) : Charged under Health & Safety Code §11351 or §11378, punishable by 2 to 4 years in state prison per count .

and : Charged under or §11378, punishable by . Xanax (Schedule IV) : Possession for sale under Health & Safety Code §11375(b) can result in up to 1 year in county jail or 16 months to 3 years in state prison .

: Possession for sale under can result in . Ketamine (Schedule III): Also falls under §11377 or §11379, with similar penalties.

If charged federally (which is possible due to the scale), penalties could be much harsher, including mandatory minimum sentences.

2. Counterfeit Pills

Possession of counterfeit controlled substances with intent to distribute is a felony under both state and federal law. This could lead to additional charges for drug manufacturing or trafficking.

3. Firearm and Body Armor

Possession of an un-serialized (ghost) gun is illegal under California Penal Code §29180 and §16590, punishable by up to 3 years in prison .

is illegal under California Penal Code §29180 and §16590, punishable by . Possession of body armor by a convicted felon or during the commission of a felony can add enhancements under Penal Code §12022.2.

4. Cash Seizure and Asset Forfeiture

The $9,000 in cash may be subject to civil asset forfeiture if linked to drug trafficking. Prosecutors can seize assets believed to be proceeds of criminal activity.

5. Sentencing Enhancements

Multiple felony charges can be stacked, leading to consecutive sentences .

can be stacked, leading to . If either suspect has prior convictions, California’s Three Strikes Law could apply, significantly increasing prison time.

could apply, significantly increasing prison time. Federal charges (e.g., under the Controlled Substances Act) could result in 10 years to life, especially with the firearm involved.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.