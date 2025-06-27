Santa Ana candlelight vigil tonight for father of three U.S. Marines detained by ICE

Santa Ana, California – The Barranco Family and Orange County Rapid Response Network have come together to organize a candlelight vigil in honor of Narciso Barranco, who was violently arrested on June 21 in Santa Ana. The immigrant community throughout California and the U.S. has been living under extreme stress and intense fear, and this gathering is the first step in the healing process for us.

The vigil will be held at the corner of Edinger and Ritchey, in Santa Ana.

Families belong together. Immigrants belong here and deserve humanity and safety.

We will lead a short, symbolic march in support of all impacted members of our community in Santa Ana and Orange County who have been unjustly targeted and harmed by Border Patrol and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The vigil will commence at the corner of Edinger Avenue and Ritchey Street, the location where Mr. Barranco was disturbingly assaulted and arrested by federal agents on June 21. We will gather to unite in love, hope, peace, and solidarity with our immigrant friends, families, and neighbors.

The Orange County Rapid Response Network stands in deep partnership and unwavering solidarity with our community as we endure, resist, and heal from the ongoing impacts of detention and enforcement. In recent weeks, dozens of families have turned to us for support. Guided by community values and a deep commitment to collective care, we are walking alongside families to ensure that no one faces ICE detention alone. This vigil is held for Narciso and for all those currently detained. It is a space for truth-telling, mourning, and resistance—a necessary part of the healing journey. We know that safety does not come from cages or surveillance—it comes from us. We keep ourselves safe.

From GoFundME:

Today June 21st 2025, NARCISO BARRANCO, husband and father, whom has 3 sons who are United States Marines, was picked up by immigration officials while he was doing his landscaping job at the IHOP on Edinger and Ritchey in Santa Ana, CA. He was pepper sprayed and punched in the face multiple times by these masked and unidentified “officers” He is a good, hard working man. He has raised his family here and has established himself here. What we ALL saw today was disgusting and heart wrenching. Time after time we are seeing stories like this one. Please help the Barranco family with whatever you can to ensure he is able to receive the proper legal counsel to represent him. His son Alejandro Narcizo Barranco is currently working on getting in contact with his father. Thank you to everyone who has donated, the love and support from the community is felt. Thank you for your time and attention.

