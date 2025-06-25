The troubled SAUSD promoted a current employee to be their new Superintendent

SANTA ANA, CA – The Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD) Board of Education has unanimously appointed Dr. Lorraine M. Perez as the District’s next Superintendent. She will lead a district that serves approximately 35,000 students across 56 schools, making SAUSD the 19th largest public school district in California. Her appointment will take effect on July 1, 2025.

Dr. Perez brings over 20 years of experience in public education and has spent the last five years serving as SAUSD’s Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services. In that role, she led key initiatives in teaching and learning, school performance and culture, special education, and other student-centered programs.

“Dr. Perez has earned the trust and respect of our students, families, staff, and community partners,” said Board President Hector Bustos. “She is a thoughtful, strategic leader who understands the needs of our district and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to equity, academic excellence, and innovation. We are confident she is the right person to guide SAUSD into the future.”

As superintendent, Dr. Perez will continue her focus on improving student achievement, advancing instructional innovation, and expanding academic pathways that prepare students for success in college, careers, and the jobs of the future, all essential pillars of the SAUSD Graduate Profile.

“I am honored and excited to serve as Superintendent of Santa Ana Unified,” said Dr. Perez. “I remain deeply committed to ensuring every student receives a high-quality education that opens doors to opportunity. Together with our educators, families, and community partners, we will continue building strong academic programs, fostering innovation, and supporting the success of every student.”

In addition to her instructional priorities, Dr. Perez plans to strengthen partnerships with local businesses, colleges, and community organizations to expand resources that support both academic success and student well-being.

Dr. Perez is a veteran educator and student advocate whose work has centered on building aligned systems that support academic success, social-emotional wellness, and strong family and community engagement.

Before joining SAUSD, she held several leadership roles in the San Bernardino City Unified School District, including Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, Director of Elementary Instruction, and Coordinator of Elementary Instruction. In these roles, she led initiatives focused on student health and mental wellness, academic achievement, before- and after-school programs, early childhood and adult education, family engagement, and specialized services for foster and homeless youth.

Dr. Perez began her career as a classroom teacher in the Baldwin Park Unified School District and later served as principal of a dual-language school. She credits that experience with shaping her instructional leadership approach and reinforcing the importance of engaging parents as partners in education.

She earned her Doctorate of Education from the University of Southern California and holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees from California State University, Fullerton. Dr. Perez has served on CSUF’s Alumni Association Board of Directors and brings additional experience from her work with the Walt Disney Company and as a small business owner. She has also served her community for more than 15 years as a City Commissioner, including terms on the Economic Development and Parks and Recreation Commissions.

