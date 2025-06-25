The SAPD is searching for two anti-ICE taggers

On June 11th, at approximately 8:45 p.m., two suspects were observed tagging the street with black spray paint during an anti-ICE demonstration, according to the SAPD.
They were seen retrieving the spray cans from a silver Ford Mustang with a Mexican flag on the hood.
The suspects appear to be the same individuals featured in the #WantedWednesday post on June 17th.
Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant D. Padilla at (714) 245-8377 or DPadilla@santa-ana.org.