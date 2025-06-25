Wed. Jun 25th, 2025
The SAPD is searching for two anti-ICE taggers

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 25, 2025

On June 11th, at approximately 8:45 p.m., two suspects were observed tagging the street with black spray paint during an anti-ICE demonstration, according to the SAPD.

They were seen retrieving the spray cans from a silver Ford Mustang with a Mexican flag on the hood.

The suspects appear to be the same individuals featured in the #WantedWednesday post on June 17th.

Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant D. Padilla at (714) 245-8377 or DPadilla@santa-ana.org.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

