The SAPD is searching for two anti-ICE taggers

On June 11th, at approximately 8:45 p.m., two suspects were observed tagging the street with black spray paint during an anti-ICE demonstration, according to the SAPD.

They were seen retrieving the spray cans from a silver Ford Mustang with a Mexican flag on the hood.

The suspects appear to be the same individuals featured in the #WantedWednesday post on June 17th.

Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant D. Padilla at (714) 245-8377 or DPadilla@santa-ana.org.

