Tue. Jun 24th, 2025
An O.C. bar security guard was fatally shot

By Art Pedroza

Jun 24, 2025
OC Sheriff Press Release

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at around 12:57 a.m., deputies were called to the 8000 block of Katella Ave. in unincorporated Anaheim outside of 99 Bottles & Cocktails in reference to a shooting.

Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, Salvador Ramirez, 48, of Fountain Valley, was working as a security guard at 99 Bottles & Cocktails at the time of the shooting.

He was transported to the hospital and died yesterday evening.

The suspect, believed to be a male Hispanic adult, was seen leaving the area on foot.

OC Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are requesting the community’s assistance to provide additional information to assist in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

Art Pedroza Editor
Art Pedroza, Editor. Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

