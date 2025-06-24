Family of fatally stabbed Santa Ana student sues the SAUSD

The family of 14-year-old Armando Morales—who was fatally stabbed on May 7, 2025, at Santa Ana High School—is taking legal action against the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD). The family, represented by attorneys from the Carrillo Law Firm, announced the filing of a legal claim during a press conference held on June 24, 2025, at the school where the tragedy occurred.

According to the claim, SAUSD failed to provide adequate campus security and supervision, creating an unsafe environment that led to Armando’s death and injuries to another student. The incident, which took place during school hours, has sparked serious concerns about student safety and the district’s responsibility to protect those in its care.

Attorneys Luis Carrillo, Michael Carrillo, and Laura Jimenez, speaking alongside the Morales family, emphasized that this tragedy was preventable. They argue that the district’s negligence directly contributed to the fatal outcome and are seeking accountability through the legal system.

Michael Carillo stated that “The tragic murder of 14-year old Armando Morales was entirely preventable. The Santa Ana Unified School District failed Armando and his family when they recklessly chose not to address the safety concerns of students during dismissal. The school district had known since August 2023 that there was a lack of safety on campus when the Santa Ana Police Officers Union warned the District that they needed to address this problem. As a result of their ineptitude, Armando’s family is going through immense suffering from the loss of his love. “

The press conference was held in both English and Spanish to ensure the community could fully understand the gravity of the situation and the steps being taken in pursuit of justice.

As the case unfolds, it is expected to bring renewed focus to school safety policies and the urgent need for reform to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Possible Legal Outcome

If the court finds that the school district and its staff were negligent and that this negligence directly contributed to Armando’s death, the district could be held liable for wrongful death. The claim outlines a strong case of prior warnings, lack of supervision, and failure to act on known safety threats—all of which strengthen the plaintiffs’ position.

Potential Financial Penalties

Recent settlements in similar California school district cases suggest that financial compensation can be substantial:

$15.75 million : Awarded in a case where a 13-year-old girl died from an asthma attack due to staff negligence.

: Awarded in a case where a 13-year-old girl died from an asthma attack due to staff negligence. $27 million: Paid by a district after a student was beaten to death on campus following ignored bullying complaints.

