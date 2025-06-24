Tue. Jun 24th, 2025
A Santa Ana pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 – A 44-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the area of Harbor Boulevard and 5th Street.

On June 24, 2025, at approximately 1:23 a.m., the Santa Ana Police Department received a report of a traffic collision near Harbor Blvd. and 5th St. Officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene and discovered the collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Jose Roberto Lugo-Benitez (44) of Santa Ana, was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene by OCFA personnel.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that Jose was walking westbound through traffic lanes on Harbor Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigations Unit (CIU) is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective K. Briley at (714) 245-8215 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

Art Pedroza
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions.
By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

