SAPD officers seized about $3K worth of illegal fireworks

SAPD Directed Enforcement officers recently confiscated approximately $3,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

This is a reminder to the community: only Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in the City of Santa Ana.

Possession or use of illegal fireworks is a crime and violators may face a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail. Stay safe and follow the rules.

To report the use of illegal fireworks, please contact (714) 245-8771 or email reportfireworks@santa-ana.org.

In Santa Ana, CA, individuals caught possessing or using illegal fireworks face the following legal repercussions:

Standard Penalties

Minimum fine : $1,000

: $1,000 Jail time: Up to 6 months for basic violations.

Aggravated or Large-Scale Violations

If the use involves dangerous fireworks, large quantities, or poses a public safety risk:

Felony charges may apply.

may apply. Penalties can increase to up to 3 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

Additional Charges (if applicable)

If fireworks are used in a way that endangers others (e.g., aimed at people or crowds), suspects may also face:

Assault with a deadly weapon : 2 to 4 years in state prison.

: 2 to 4 years in state prison. Reckless endangerment : Up to 1 year in jail or more.

: Up to 1 year in jail or more. Disturbing the peace or unlawful assembly: Additional fines or jail time.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.