SAPD officers seized about $3K worth of illegal fireworks

SAPD Directed Enforcement officers recently confiscated approximately $3,000 worth of illegal fireworks.
This is a reminder to the community: only Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in the City of Santa Ana.
Possession or use of illegal fireworks is a crime and violators may face a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail. Stay safe and follow the rules.
To report the use of illegal fireworks, please contact (714) 245-8771 or email reportfireworks@santa-ana.org.
In Santa Ana, CA, individuals caught possessing or using illegal fireworks face the following legal repercussions:
Standard Penalties
- Minimum fine: $1,000
- Jail time: Up to 6 months for basic violations.
Aggravated or Large-Scale Violations
If the use involves dangerous fireworks, large quantities, or poses a public safety risk:
- Felony charges may apply.
- Penalties can increase to up to 3 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.
Additional Charges (if applicable)
If fireworks are used in a way that endangers others (e.g., aimed at people or crowds), suspects may also face:
- Assault with a deadly weapon: 2 to 4 years in state prison.
- Reckless endangerment: Up to 1 year in jail or more.
- Disturbing the peace or unlawful assembly: Additional fines or jail time.