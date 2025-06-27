Fri. Jun 27th, 2025
SAPD officers seized about $3K worth of illegal fireworks

SAPD officers seized about $3K worth of illegal fireworks

SAPD Directed Enforcement officers recently confiscated approximately $3,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

This is a reminder to the community: only Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in the City of Santa Ana.

Possession or use of illegal fireworks is a crime and violators may face a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail. Stay safe and follow the rules.

To report the use of illegal fireworks, please contact (714) 245-8771 or email reportfireworks@santa-ana.org.

In Santa Ana, CA, individuals caught possessing or using illegal fireworks face the following legal repercussions:

Standard Penalties

  • Minimum fine: $1,000
  • Jail time: Up to 6 months for basic violations.

Aggravated or Large-Scale Violations

If the use involves dangerous fireworks, large quantities, or poses a public safety risk:

  • Felony charges may apply.
  • Penalties can increase to up to 3 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

Additional Charges (if applicable)

If fireworks are used in a way that endangers others (e.g., aimed at people or crowds), suspects may also face:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon: 2 to 4 years in state prison.
  • Reckless endangerment: Up to 1 year in jail or more.
  • Disturbing the peace or unlawful assembly: Additional fines or jail time.

