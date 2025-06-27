What to do if property is left behind after an ICE detention in O.C.

Santa Ana has a tight-knit and supportive community—especially when someone is going through a tough time. Recently, the SAPD addressed what to do when someone has been detained by ICE, leaving behind personal belongings or their car.

When that happens it is suggested that you call the Santa Ana Police Department’s Communications Division at (714) 245-8665.

They’ve said they’ll make a reasonable effort to contact the person’s family or someone who can help recover their property. That might not sound like much, but in a moment of chaos, it can mean a lot—especially when someone’s car, wallet, or even their phone is left behind.

In a recent case in Orange County a crew of workers was quickly rounded up at a jobsite, leaving their truck and tools and even their lunch. The ICE agents move quickly and sometimes brutally!

If you ever see something like this happen—don’t just assume someone else will handle it. Make the call. It’s one way we can all look out for each other here in Santa Ana.

Stay safe, stay informed, and keep showing up for your neighbors.

Also, if a truck is left behind with tools consider staying with the vehicle until the police show up as tool theft is a major problem in Santa Ana.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.