O.C. Voter Registrar sued by Feds for not turning over noncitizen voting records

A legal battle is unfolding in Orange County as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against the Orange County Registrar of Voters, alleging noncompliance with federal requests for voter registration records. The suit, filed under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), claims the Registrar failed to provide unredacted access to documents related to voter eligibility.

According to the DOJ, the county’s refusal to fully cooperate with federal investigators has hindered efforts to determine whether ineligible individuals are listed on the voter rolls. The investigation was prompted by findings that 17 individuals self-attested to being non-citizens and ineligible to vote, raising concerns about the integrity of the county’s voter registration system.

In response, Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner issued a public statement urging the Registrar to comply with the DOJ’s investigation. In a press release dated June 25, Wagner emphasized the importance of transparency and legal compliance, stating:

“By not complying with federal requests, we have unfortunately and unnecessarily forced the hand of the Department of Justice. We must ensure that only eligible voters are on our rolls.”

Wagner has long advocated for maintaining accurate and up-to-date voter rolls, arguing that failure to do so undermines public trust in the electoral process. He called for the immediate removal of ineligible voters and full cooperation with federal authorities to avoid further legal consequences.

The DOJ’s lawsuit seeks to enforce provisions of the NVRA, which grants the federal government the authority to inspect and copy voter registration records to ensure compliance with federal election laws. The department contends that the redacted records provided by the county are insufficient for meaningful oversight.

The case is likely to draw national attention as debates over election integrity and voter access continue to shape political discourse. For now, the spotlight remains on Orange County’s Registrar of Voters and whether the office will comply with the DOJ’s demands or continue to contest the lawsuit in court.

