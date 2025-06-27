The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run suspect who fatally struck a transient

On June 22 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Katella Avenue and Date Street in the city of Stanton reference a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

The pedestrian, a 66-year-old transient identified as Jeffrey DeLaRosa, succumbed to his injuries sustained during the collision.

The driver fled the scene of the collision and is still outstanding. The vehicle is described as a white, 2007-2015, Nissan Rogue with front-end damage. It was last seen traveling eastbound on Katella Avenue approaching Beach Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle and the driver. Information can be directed to MAIT at (949) 425-1860 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or www.ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

In California, a driver involved in a hit-and-run resulting in death, such as the tragic incident in Stanton involving Jeffrey DeLaRosa, may face felony charges under California Vehicle Code § 20001. Here’s what the suspect could be facing:

Felony Hit-and-Run Penalties (VC § 20001)

If convicted, the driver may face:

2, 3, or 4 years in state prison

Fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000

Restitution to the victim’s family

Two points on their DMV driving record

Permanent criminal record

This offense is considered a “wobbler”, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. However, because the incident resulted in a fatality, it is almost certainly being pursued as a felony.

Aggravating Factors

If the driver was:

Under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Driving recklessly

Driving without a license or insurance

…additional charges such as vehicular manslaughter or DUI causing injury/death could apply, potentially increasing the sentence to up to 10 years or more depending on the circumstances.

Legal Obligations After a Collision

Under California law, any driver involved in an accident causing injury or death must:

Stop immediately at the scene

Provide identification and insurance

Render reasonable aid to the injured

Failure to do so is what constitutes the felony hit-and-run charge.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.