The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run suspect who fatally struck a transient

On June 22 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Katella Avenue and Date Street in the city of Stanton reference a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
The pedestrian, a 66-year-old transient identified as Jeffrey DeLaRosa, succumbed to his injuries sustained during the collision.
The driver fled the scene of the collision and is still outstanding. The vehicle is described as a white, 2007-2015, Nissan Rogue with front-end damage. It was last seen traveling eastbound on Katella Avenue approaching Beach Boulevard.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle and the driver. Information can be directed to MAIT at (949) 425-1860 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or www.ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.
In California, a driver involved in a hit-and-run resulting in death, such as the tragic incident in Stanton involving Jeffrey DeLaRosa, may face felony charges under California Vehicle Code § 20001. Here’s what the suspect could be facing:
Felony Hit-and-Run Penalties (VC § 20001)
If convicted, the driver may face:
- 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison
- Fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000
- Restitution to the victim’s family
- Two points on their DMV driving record
- Permanent criminal record
This offense is considered a “wobbler”, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. However, because the incident resulted in a fatality, it is almost certainly being pursued as a felony.
Aggravating Factors
If the driver was:
- Under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- Driving recklessly
- Driving without a license or insurance
…additional charges such as vehicular manslaughter or DUI causing injury/death could apply, potentially increasing the sentence to up to 10 years or more depending on the circumstances.
Legal Obligations After a Collision
Under California law, any driver involved in an accident causing injury or death must:
- Stop immediately at the scene
- Provide identification and insurance
- Render reasonable aid to the injured
Failure to do so is what constitutes the felony hit-and-run charge.