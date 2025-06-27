Amazon impersonators? Package thieves strike again in Irvine

In April, a man stole a package from 2801 Kelvin quicker than a “Buy Now” click on Amazon. He may have been delivering other packages to gain access to the community, according to the Irvine Police Department.
Last month, the same man delivered two packages containing two Labubus at 3385 Michelson.
Labubu is a brand of collectible plush toy monsters created by Hong Kong-Belgian designer Kasing Lung. These “elf-like” creatures with pointed ears, jagged teeth, and a mischievous grin are part of a larger series called “The Monsters.” They are popular as bag charms and are sold in limited-edition blind boxes by the retailer Pop Mart.
The other suspect, a possibly pregnant woman, who was sporting a comfy adult onesie, cleverly dressed for an afternoon of crime and relaxation, collected the delivered packages and then fled.
Based on evidence, the pair worked together during the theft. The Irvine Police are wondering if the male suspect also owns a matching onesie or Snuggie?
The IPD is all for cozy fashion, but not when it comes to package theft on the side!
If you have information about this pair, and can help them to rescue the #Labubus, email jhause@cityofirvine.org.