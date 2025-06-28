Fri. Jun 27th, 2025
Alcohol Crime Fullerton Guns Orange County

Armed DUI suspect arrested in north O.C. after resident tip

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 27, 2025

Last night, while conducting a DUI checkpoint, police officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen reporting a physical altercation in a nearby parking lot — and that a male subject had pointed a firearm at another individual, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Police officers immediately responded and located all parties involved.

A firearm was recovered from a vehicle at the scene. The suspect was arrested for possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence.

Thank you to the alert citizen who spoke up and helped prevent further harm.

Based on California law, the suspect arrested in Fullerton for possession of a firearmassault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence (DUI) could face the following penalties:

1. Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Penal Code § 245(a)(1))

If the weapon used was a firearm, this is typically charged as a felony. Penalties include:

  • 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison
  • fine up to $10,000
  • Possible strike under California’s Three Strikes Law

If the firearm was a semiautomatic weapon, the sentence could increase to 3, 6, or 9 years in prison.

2. Possession of a Firearm (Unlawful or in Commission of a Crime)

If the suspect was not legally permitted to possess the firearm (e.g., due to a prior felony or being under the influence), they could face:

  • Up to 3 years in state prison under Penal Code § 29800 (felon with a firearm)
  • Additional penalties if the firearm was concealed or loaded in public

3. Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

For a first-time DUI offense in California:

  • Up to 6 months in jail
  • Fines and penalties totaling around $1,800–$2,600
  • License suspension for 6 months
  • DUI education program (3 to 9 months)

If this is a repeat offense or involved aggravating factors (e.g., firearm possession, endangerment), penalties can increase significantly.

Combined Charges

Because these offenses occurred together, the suspect may face consecutive sentencing, especially if the DA pursues felony charges for both the assault and firearm possession. The presence of a firearm during a DUI and assault could also lead to sentence enhancements.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Irvine

Amazon impersonators? Package thieves strike again in Irvine

Jun 27, 2025 Art Pedroza
2025 Elections Crime Elections Federal Government immigration OC Voter Registrar Orange County Politics Santa Ana

O.C. Voter Registrar sued by Feds for not turning over noncitizen voting records

Jun 27, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Crime OC Sheriff Orange County Stanton

The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run suspect who fatally struck a transient

Jun 27, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Civic Affairs ICE immigration Santa Ana Valerie Amezcua

Santa Ana Mayor and immigration attorney share crucial guidance amid ICE detentions

Jun 27, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Fullerton Guns Orange County

Armed DUI suspect arrested in north O.C. after resident tip

Jun 27, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine

Amazon impersonators? Package thieves strike again in Irvine

Jun 27, 2025 Art Pedroza
2025 Elections Crime Elections Federal Government immigration OC Voter Registrar Orange County Politics Santa Ana

O.C. Voter Registrar sued by Feds for not turning over noncitizen voting records

Jun 27, 2025 Art Pedroza