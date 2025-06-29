O.C. family devastated after DUI driver kills father in motorcycle crash

On Tuesday, June 24, at approximately 8:22 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Trabuco Road and Via Victoria in Mission Viejo reference a traffic collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

From GoFundMe

The motorcyclist, Anthony Balsamo, 32, of Mission Viejo was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Deborah Webb, 62, of Mission Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into Orange County Jail for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is conducting the investigation into this fatal collision. Anyone with additional information that may assist in the investigation can contact MAIT at (949) 425-1860 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or www.ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

Balsamo is survived by his partner, Briahna Gubler, and his biological son as well as Briahana’s son and daughter.

From GoFundMe:

I am creating this GoFundMe because my best friend, Briahna, had the love of her life tragically taken from her Tuesday night and this is too much for her family to bear right now without the financial logistics adding to it.

Anthony Balsamo was young and healthy and arranging his funeral was not something that their family had been preparing to do. After going out to dinner Tuesday night for their anniversary, he was riding his motorcycle home, and she was driving her car behind him.

At 8:22 PM, a drunk driver struck him at an intersection. They were almost home. Briahna sat by his side for the ambulance, helplessly watching him take his last breath in the middle of the road before help could get there.

Their young children waited up for them, but Briahna had to walk in alone and find the words that she knew would shatter their hearts. Anthony leaves behind his biological son, who had been staying with them for the Summer, and Briahna’s two children, who Anthony had been raising as his own. He loved his children and Briahna with his whole heart. Anyone who met him, even briefly, could tell you how kind, funny, and genuine he was and how much he cared for his family. He was constantly taking his children on adventures, building things with them, and being their biggest supporter.

Unfortunately, he was also the main financial provider in their home. This is an unimaginable loss that no amount of money could lessen. My hope is to raise enough to help give him the service that he deserves and help with the bills, so Briahna does not have to immediately pack up their home and move her and their children. I would like to thank everyone for reading this and for all your prayers and condolences.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.