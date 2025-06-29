Five armed north O.C. gangbangers arrested while loitering

Last night, Gang United detectives observed a group of five males loitering in a known gang area, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

When the suspects noticed the Detectives, all five suspects fled on foot.

Police officers quickly apprehended two of the suspects, and a third was discovered hiding under a truck in the area.

All three of the suspects—an adult male and two juveniles—are documented gang members.

During the investigation, the officers found a firearm that had been discarded by one of the suspects.

All three individuals were booked on multiple charges, including felony weapons violations and gang-related offenses.

The FPD Gang Unit remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of Fullerton neighborhoods. If you see any suspicious activity, please report it immediately.

In Fullerton, California, suspects arrested for felony weapons violations and gang-related offenses face serious legal consequences under state law, particularly under the California Penal Code Section 186.22, part of the Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention (STEP) Act).

Gang-Related Offenses (Penal Code 186.22)

If prosecutors can prove that a crime was committed:

For the benefit of a gang

At the direction of a gang

Or in association with a gang

Then sentencing enhancements apply. These enhancements can include:

2 to 4 additional years for general felonies

for general felonies 5 years to life for serious felonies like assault with a firearm or attempted murder

To apply these enhancements, the prosecution must show:

Active participation in a gang

Knowledge of the gang’s criminal activities

Intent to benefit the gang through the crime

Felony Weapons Violations

Felony weapons charges in California can include:

Illegal possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a concealed or loaded firearm without a permit

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Penalties may include:

16 months to 3 years in state prison for basic felony possession

in state prison for basic felony possession Up to 10 years or more if the weapon was used in another crime

if the weapon was used in another crime Three Strikes Law implications if the offense is considered violent

Combined Impact

When gang enhancements are added to felony weapons charges, the total sentence can increase dramatically. For example:

A 3-year sentence for illegal firearm possession could become 7 years or more with gang enhancements.

with gang enhancements. Juveniles may be tried in adult court depending on the severity of the crime and prior history.

