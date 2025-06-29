Sun. Jun 29th, 2025
Crime Drugs Fullerton

Meth dealer busted with help from a K9 police dog in north O.C.

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 29, 2025

On Friday evening, police officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a public area, occupied by an adult male, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

During the investigation, K-9 Echo, a trained narcotics detection dog, was deployed to assist. K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of narcotics, prompting officers to inspect an attached travel trailer.

Inside the trailer, officers located a significant quantity of illegal drugs, including over one pound of methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed additional narcotics, a sum of cash, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Fullerton Jail on multiple felony drug-related charges.

In Fullerton, California, a suspect arrested with over a pound of methamphetamine and additional narcotics, cash, and paraphernalia faces serious felony charges under California law. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

1. Possession for Sale (Health & Safety Code 11378)

  • Penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail
  • Fines: Up to $10,000
  • Notes: Prosecutors often infer intent to sell based on quantity, packaging, cash, or paraphernalia.

2. Transportation or Trafficking (Health & Safety Code 11379)

  • Penalty: 2, 3, or 4 years in prison
  • Enhanced Penalty: 3, 6, or 9 years if drugs were transported across two or more county lines with intent to sell.

3. Proposition 36 (2025 Update)

  • Mandatory State Prison: Selling, transporting, or manufacturing methamphetamine now requires state prison time, even for first-time offenders.
  • No more county jail alternatives for these offenses.

4. Drug Paraphernalia (Health & Safety Code 11364)

  • Typically a misdemeanor
  • Penalty: Up to 6 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine 

5. Aggravating Factors

If any of the following apply, penalties may increase:

  • Prior drug convictions
  • Proximity to schools or playgrounds
  • Involvement of minors
  • Large-scale operations or gang affiliations

Summary

Given the quantity of methamphetamine and the presence of paraphernalia and cash, the suspect is likely facing:

  • Multiple felony charges
  • Mandatory state prison time
  • Potential sentence of 3 to 9 years or more, depending on enhancements and prior record

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Orange County Seal Beach

Police trying to I.D. three suspects who stole jewelry from an O.C. antique shop

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Gangs

Five armed north O.C. gangbangers arrested while loitering

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

O.C. family devastated after DUI driver kills father in motorcycle crash

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Orange County Seal Beach

Police trying to I.D. three suspects who stole jewelry from an O.C. antique shop

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Fullerton

Meth dealer busted with help from a K9 police dog in north O.C.

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Gangs

Five armed north O.C. gangbangers arrested while loitering

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

O.C. family devastated after DUI driver kills father in motorcycle crash

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza