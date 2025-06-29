Meth dealer busted with help from a K9 police dog in north O.C.

On Friday evening, police officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a public area, occupied by an adult male, according to the Fullerton Police Department.
During the investigation, K-9 Echo, a trained narcotics detection dog, was deployed to assist. K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of narcotics, prompting officers to inspect an attached travel trailer.
Inside the trailer, officers located a significant quantity of illegal drugs, including over one pound of methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed additional narcotics, a sum of cash, and various items of drug paraphernalia.
The suspect was arrested and booked at the Fullerton Jail on multiple felony drug-related charges.
In Fullerton, California, a suspect arrested with over a pound of methamphetamine and additional narcotics, cash, and paraphernalia faces serious felony charges under California law. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:
1. Possession for Sale (Health & Safety Code 11378)
- Penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail
- Fines: Up to $10,000
- Notes: Prosecutors often infer intent to sell based on quantity, packaging, cash, or paraphernalia.
2. Transportation or Trafficking (Health & Safety Code 11379)
- Penalty: 2, 3, or 4 years in prison
- Enhanced Penalty: 3, 6, or 9 years if drugs were transported across two or more county lines with intent to sell.
3. Proposition 36 (2025 Update)
- Mandatory State Prison: Selling, transporting, or manufacturing methamphetamine now requires state prison time, even for first-time offenders.
- No more county jail alternatives for these offenses.
4. Drug Paraphernalia (Health & Safety Code 11364)
- Typically a misdemeanor
- Penalty: Up to 6 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine
5. Aggravating Factors
If any of the following apply, penalties may increase:
- Prior drug convictions
- Proximity to schools or playgrounds
- Involvement of minors
- Large-scale operations or gang affiliations
Summary
Given the quantity of methamphetamine and the presence of paraphernalia and cash, the suspect is likely facing:
- Multiple felony charges
- Mandatory state prison time
- Potential sentence of 3 to 9 years or more, depending on enhancements and prior record