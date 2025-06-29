Police trying to I.D. three suspects who stole jewelry from an O.C. antique shop

Three suspects stole jewelry from an antique shop, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

The suspects included two men in black t-shirts and a young woman with a blue top that bared her midriff and white pants.

The men acted as lookouts as the woman put the jewelry in her purse.

If you can help to identify the suspects please contact the Seal Beach Police.

In Seal Beach, California, the penalties for stealing jewelry from an antique shop depend on the value of the stolen items and the role each person played in the crime. Here’s how the law applies in 2025:

1. Shoplifting vs. Burglary

Shoplifting (Penal Code §459.5 PC) applies if the value of the stolen property is $950 or less and the theft occurred during regular business hours. Penalty : Misdemeanor Up to 6 months in county jail Up to $1,000 in fines Probation and restitution may also be ordered.

applies if the value of the stolen property is and the theft occurred during regular business hours. If the value exceeds $950, or if the suspects entered with the intent to steal, it may be charged as burglary, which can be a felony.

2. Felony Theft or Burglary

Felony burglary (Penal Code §459) or grand theft (Penal Code §487) may apply if: The value of the jewelry is over $950 There was premeditation or organized effort (e.g., lookouts involved)

(Penal Code §459) or (Penal Code §487) may apply if: Penalty : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail Fines up to $10,000 Restitution to the victim

:

3. Organized Retail Theft (AB 1802 & AB 2943)

If the suspects acted in coordination (e.g., two lookouts and one thief), this may qualify as organized retail theft , now a permanent felony offense in California. Penalty : Felony Up to 3 years in jail Additional sentencing enhancements if the value exceeds $950 or if items were intended for resale

, now a in California.

4. Sentencing Enhancements

Under AB 1960 and SB 1416 , prosecutors can aggregate the value of stolen items across incidents or participants.

, prosecutors can of stolen items across incidents or participants. If the total value exceeds $950, felony charges and enhanced penalties apply.

5. Role of the Lookouts

The two men acting as lookouts can be charged as accomplices or co-conspirators, facing the same penalties as the person who physically stole the items.

