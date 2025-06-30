All the amazing new food coming to the OC Fair starting on July 18

COSTA MESA – The inventive OC Fair concessionaires have been hard at work concocting delectable delights of both the sweet and savory sort and the countdown is on to opening day when fairgoers can finally get their Fair food fix.

The theme for the 2025 OC Fair is “Find Your Happy,” running July 18-Aug. 17, Wednesday through Sunday.

The popular $5 Taste of Fair returns! Guests can enjoy smaller offerings of their favorite Fair treats for only $5 every day until 4 p.m. This incredible offer allows visitors to explore a diverse menu of delicious options sure to satisfy every palate.

Visitors will surely find their happy in deep-fried dreams, sweet escapes and savory surprises and Fairgoers can plan their visits with several food stops on the itinerary.

New food at OC Fair

NEW STAND – Tom’s Puffs and Pie, cream puffs and apple pie a la mode

Bacon cotton candy on a pork belly stick – Bacon Nation

Dubai chocolate strawberry cup – Swirl Ice Cream

Mozzarella Meatballs on a Stick – Chicken Charlie’s

Pizza Spud – Spud Ranch

Nopales (cactus) tacos – Pepe’s Mariscos

Chicharron pizza – Enzo’s

Blue raspberry Dole Whip – Pineapple Whip

Clam chowder in a sourdough bowl – 10 Pound Buns

Bean and cheese burrito cone – Chicken Charlie’s

Bacon-wrapped carnitas burrito – Bacon Nation

Mini Me turkey leg (1 1/3 lb.) – Biggy’s

Dubai chocolate brownie – Mom’s Bakeshoppe

Lighter Fair food and plant-based options

Guacamole and ceviche – Northgate Market stand

Plant-based & gluten-free burgers, nachos and tacos – Vegging Out

Salads – Wahlburgers

Vegan and gluten-free hot dogs – Pink’s

Seafood tacos – The Hook

Fish, veggie and avocado tacos and burritos – Noel’s Mexican Food

Gluten-free, vegan pastries – MoonGoat Coffee

Corn on the cob and more – Corn Shack

Returning Fair favorites

Oasis Fruit Co.

Papi’s Puffy Tacos

Sugar Puff Candy

Garlicky’s

Pepe’s Mariscos Fresh Mexican Seafood

MoonGoat Coffee

Turkey legs – various locations

Michelaguas and aguas frescas – various locations

Cotton candy, candied apples, kettle corn, popcorn – various locations

Ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, floats – various locations

Deep-fried treats on a stick – various locations

Hot dogs, corn dogs, hamburgers, fries, pizza – various locations

Funnel cakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls – various locations

Nachos, chicken bowls, roasted corn, baked potatoes – various locations

… and more!

The basics – what to know before you go

OC Fair runs July 18-Aug. 17.

Advance ticket purchase is required for admission to summer’s best event, which will be open Wednesday through Sunday with limited daily capacity. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets for specific days as soon as possible – days will sell out. Visit ocfair.com/tickets – there are no fees on admission tickets.

OC Fair ticket prices are $13 general admission Wednesday and Thursday and $15 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for seniors 60+ and kids 6-12 are $9 all days; children 5 and under are free. Parking is $15 for cars and motorcycles and $30 for buses and limos.

The popular Every Day Passport gives Fairgoers access any day – or every day – to all 23 days of the OC Fair for $60 with no restrictions or blackout days. Supplies are limited. Learn more at ocfair.com/tickets.

Carnival wristbands are on sale now for Wednesdays and Thursdays. Redeem wristbands by 5 p.m. for unlimited rides and two free games from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for shows in Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar and Action Sports Arena include free same-day Fair admission – an all-day pass to summer fun. Post-Fair shows include admission on any Wednesday or Thursday, July 18-Aug. 17.

Ride an OCTA bus from one of five locations directly to the Fair! Bus fare is $2 one way or $4 round-trip on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., depending on location. Youth 18 and under ride for free. Advance ticket purchase for the OC Fair is required prior to boarding. For complete details and location information, visit ocfairexpress.com.

Rideshare options are strongly encouraged. The pick-up and drop-off location is at Gate 1, Blue Gate.

Free with Fair admission

Exhibits

Orange County Sand and Sea in the OC Promenade allows guests to discover iconic beachside landmarks, wander through culinary entries, explore a touch tank and take a deep dive into the ocean with virtual reality.

Experience an immersive tribute to the VHS era at REWIND: A VHS Revival, celebrating the bold, hand-painted movie poster art that defined a generation of pop culture.

In Heroes Hall, guests discover what life was like on the Santa Ana Army Air Base (SAAAB) when it operated in Costa Mesa from 1942-1946 via The SAAAB Story, and explore a war that shaped a generation through the featured exhibit, “Echoes of Conflict: Remembering Vietnam.”

Take in thousands of competition entries from local artisans across the Fairgrounds in our Hobbies & Handcrafts Gallery, Visual Arts & Woodworking Gallery, OC Promenade and Centennial Farm.

Demonstrations

Watch chefs whip up a quick, healthy meal, learn about olive oils, get insider tips on sourdough starters, watch nightly food contests and more in the OC Promenade. Guests can also watch live milking demonstrations in the Millennium Barn at Centennial Farm.

Entertainment

Hit the new OC Fair After Dark in Plaza Pacifica: swing dance on Friday nights, drop it like it’s hot to DJ West Coast Dave spinning hits inspired by Pacific Amphitheatre on Saturdays, and cha-cha to Latin music on Sundays.

﻿Enjoy a host of community entertainers on stages around the Fairgrounds, in Baja Bar and Grill or at The Hangar during the day. Guests can also take in a nightly Taps performance at Heroes Hall, capture memories with the OC Fair Foodies, enjoy jaunty tunes from roaming entertainers and more.

In the OC Promenade, the Magic of Frank Thurston will delight guests daily with his family-friendly antics. Comedy hypnotist Mark Yuzuik returns to captivate audiences with mesmerizing performances in Action Sports Arena, Aug. 13-17, included with Fair admission.

Animals

Cheer on your favorite swine as these happy pigs race daily in Plaza Pacifica. Near Yellow Gate, Great American Petting Farm gives guests up close and personal interactions with creatures big and small. Various animal exhibits and livestock competitions happen daily in the Livestock Arena, or visit Centennial Farm to explore the animals and crops on display on a three-acre, year-round working farm.

For more information, visit ocfair.com.

