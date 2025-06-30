Coastal O.C. traffic crackdown nets 64 citations for loud cars and speeding

LAGUNA BEACH, CA – On Sunday, June 29, 2025, the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) led a multi-agency traffic enforcement operation, targeting speed and loud and modified exhaust system violations.

The coordinated effort focused on improving public safety and addressing ongoing quality of life concerns across Orange County’s coastal communities, spanning from San Clemente to Seal Beach.

Partner agencies included the Costa Mesa Police Department, Newport Beach Police Department, Santa Ana Police Department, and La Habra Police Department, who were funded through grants provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

During the operation, officers stopped a total of 138 vehicles, resulting in 190 individual citations. Key enforcement outcomes included:

36 citations issued for loud exhaust violations 2 vehicles referred to a State Referee for emissions violations Loudest reading recorded at 121 dBA

28 citations for basic speed law violations or exceeding 65 MPH Highest recorded speed: 90 MPH on SR-1 Coast Highway in Seal Beach

3 drivers cited for driving unlicensed or with a suspended license

“Speed and loud exhaust violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents,” said Laguna Beach Police Traffic Sergeant Thomas Spratt. “Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement. We appreciate the unprecedented collaboration with our law enforcement partners throughout Orange County and will continue these joint enforcement operations through the end of the year.”

The Laguna Beach Police Department remains committed to proactive enforcement and public safety efforts, ensuring that Laguna Beach and surrounding communities remain safe, livable, and responsive to resident concerns.

Possible penalties for the above-referenced violations:

Speeding Violations:

1–15 mph over the limit: Around $238 fine

16–25 mph over the limit: Around $367 fine

26+ mph over the limit: Over $490 fine, possible license points

Reckless driving: May include vehicle impoundment, court appearance, higher fines, or jail time

Loud or Modified Exhaust Violations:

California law limits most vehicles to 95 decibels, but Laguna Beach enforces a stricter 80-decibel limit

First offense is usually a “fix-it” ticket (you must correct the issue and show proof)

If not corrected, the fine is around $188

Repeat or serious violations may lead to higher fines or court appearances

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.