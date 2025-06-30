The Irvine Police have identified a woman who stole a rental car via fraud

In September, the Irvine Police Department asked for help identifying a female suspect who stole a car using fraudulent means.

That female suspect has been identified as Stacey Marie Martin, 31, of Hemet. Unfortunately, she has been eluding Detectives with a felony warrant for her arrest.

If you have information about where the IPD might find her, please email amena@cityofirvine.org.

ORIGINAL POST 09/25/2024 – #WANTEDWEDNESDAY – This woman is suspected of using a stolen driver’s license to create a fraudulent account to rent a vehicle on Turo.

The car was reported stolen by the owner and recovered in Riverside County.

If you can help us identify her, please email amena@cityofirvine.org.

If Stacey Marie Martin is convicted of the crimes described—identity theft and auto theft using fraudulent means—she could face serious penalties under California law.

Identity Theft (California Penal Code § 530.5)

This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances.

Misdemeanor Penalties : Up to 1 year in county jail Fines up to $1,000 Summary probation

: Felony Penalties : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail Fines up to $10,000 Formal probation Restitution to victims

:

Factors that increase the likelihood of a felony charge include:

Use of a stolen driver’s license

Intent to defraud

Multiple victims

Prior criminal history

Auto Theft (Grand Theft Auto – Penal Code § 487(d)(1))

If the vehicle was worth more than $950, this is considered grand theft auto, also a wobbler offense.

Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in jail

: Up to Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail

If she has prior convictions or if the theft involved organized fraud, the penalties could increase to 2, 3, or 4 years.

Additional Charges That May Apply

Forgery (PC § 470) – for falsifying documents or signatures

– for falsifying documents or signatures False Personation (PC § 529) – for using another’s identity to gain a benefit

– for using another’s identity to gain a benefit Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (PC § 496d) – also a wobbler with up to 3 years in jail

Other Consequences

Loss of gun rights (if convicted of a felony)

(if convicted of a felony) Deportation risk (if not a U.S. citizen)

(if not a U.S. citizen) Permanent criminal record, affecting employment and housing

