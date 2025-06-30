Mon. Jun 30th, 2025
Crime Fraud Irvine Riverside County

The Irvine Police have identified a woman who stole a rental car via fraud

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 30, 2025

In September, the Irvine Police Department asked for help identifying a female suspect who stole a car using fraudulent means.

That female suspect has been identified as Stacey Marie Martin, 31, of Hemet. Unfortunately, she has been eluding Detectives with a felony warrant for her arrest.

If you have information about where the IPD might find her, please email amena@cityofirvine.org.

ORIGINAL POST 09/25/2024 – #WANTEDWEDNESDAY – This woman is suspected of using a stolen driver’s license to create a fraudulent account to rent a vehicle on Turo.

The car was reported stolen by the owner and recovered in Riverside County.

If you can help us identify her, please email amena@cityofirvine.org.

If Stacey Marie Martin is convicted of the crimes described—identity theft and auto theft using fraudulent means—she could face serious penalties under California law.

Identity Theft (California Penal Code § 530.5)

This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances.

  • Misdemeanor Penalties:
    • Up to 1 year in county jail
    • Fines up to $1,000
    • Summary probation
  • Felony Penalties:
    • 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail
    • Fines up to $10,000
    • Formal probation
    • Restitution to victims 

Factors that increase the likelihood of a felony charge include:

  • Use of a stolen driver’s license
  • Intent to defraud
  • Multiple victims
  • Prior criminal history

Auto Theft (Grand Theft Auto – Penal Code § 487(d)(1))

If the vehicle was worth more than $950, this is considered grand theft auto, also a wobbler offense.

  • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in jail
  • Felony16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail 

If she has prior convictions or if the theft involved organized fraud, the penalties could increase to 2, 3, or 4 years.

Additional Charges That May Apply

  • Forgery (PC § 470) – for falsifying documents or signatures
  • False Personation (PC § 529) – for using another’s identity to gain a benefit
  • Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (PC § 496d) – also a wobbler with up to 3 years in jail 

Other Consequences

  • Loss of gun rights (if convicted of a felony)
  • Deportation risk (if not a U.S. citizen)
  • Permanent criminal record, affecting employment and housing

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Orange County Seal Beach

Police trying to I.D. three suspects who stole jewelry from an O.C. antique shop

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Fullerton

Meth dealer busted with help from a K9 police dog in north O.C.

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Gangs

Five armed north O.C. gangbangers arrested while loitering

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Fraud Irvine Riverside County

The Irvine Police have identified a woman who stole a rental car via fraud

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza
Costa Mesa Entertainment Food OC Fair Orange County

All the amazing new food coming to the OC Fair starting on July 18

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Orange County Seal Beach

Police trying to I.D. three suspects who stole jewelry from an O.C. antique shop

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Fullerton

Meth dealer busted with help from a K9 police dog in north O.C.

Jun 29, 2025 Art Pedroza