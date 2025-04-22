A driver crashed a U-Haul moving truck into a townhouse in Orange this morning then fled

Early this morning, at 2:33 a.m., a U-Haul moving truck crashed into a townhouse in the area of E. Lincoln Avenue and N. Palm Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.
The driver, described as a thin white man, grabbed his dog from the truck and ran away from the scene.
One occupant inside of the residence had minor lacerations on their feet from the broken glass.
City of Orange building inspectors will respond later this morning to assess the damage and the integrity of the structure.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7444.
In California, the penalties for crashing a vehicle into a property and then fleeing the scene can be quite severe. This situation typically falls under the category of a “hit-and-run” offense. Here are some key points:
- Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run: If the incident only caused property damage, it is usually charged as a misdemeanor. Penalties can include:
- Fines up to $1,000
- Up to 6 months in county jail
- Points on your driving record
- Increased insurance premiums
- Felony Hit-and-Run: If the crash resulted in injury or death, it can be charged as a felony. Penalties can include:
- Fines up to $10,000
- 16 months to 3 years in state prison (or more if the accident caused serious injury or death)
- Points on your driving record
- Increased insurance premiums
Additionally, the driver could face civil lawsuits from the property owner for damages caused by the crash .
It’s important to note that law enforcement agencies actively investigate hit-and-run incidents, and fleeing the scene can lead to more severe consequences.