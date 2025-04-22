32 drivers in Irvine were ticketed for distracted driving or illegal turning last Thursday

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Irvine Police are taking this seriously. Their police officers issued 32 citations for distracted driving and ignoring “no right turn on red” signs during a High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) in the southern area of Irvine last Thursday.

The operation was conducted by the IPD’s Traffic Bureau.

Tesla driver gets busted in Irvine

In 2024, distracted driving led to approximately 3,000 deaths in the United States. This highlights the serious impact of distractions, such as texting or using a phone, on road safety.

In Irvine, CA, the penalties for distracted driving and ignoring “No Right Turn on Red” signs are quite strict:

Distracted Driving

California law prohibits the use of handheld devices while driving. The penalties for distracted driving include:

First Offense : A base fine of $20, which can increase with additional fees.

: A base fine of $20, which can increase with additional fees. Subsequent Offenses : A base fine of $50, plus additional fees, potentially totaling over $250.

: A base fine of $50, plus additional fees, potentially totaling over $250. Points on Record: Repeat offenses add one point to your driving record, which can lead to higher insurance premiums and risk of license suspension .

Ignoring “No Right Turn on Red” Signs

Turning right on a red light where prohibited by signage is a violation of California Vehicle Code 21461(a). The penalties include:

Base Fine : $238, plus additional fees.

: $238, plus additional fees. Points on Record: Violations add one point to your DMV record, which can contribute to license suspension if too many points are accrued .

Both violations emphasize the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure road safety.

effects on your auto insurance premiums:

Distracted Driving

Insurance Premium Increase : A ticket for distracted driving, such as using a cell phone while driving, can lead to an increase in your insurance rates. On average, premiums can rise by about 51%.

: A ticket for distracted driving, such as using a cell phone while driving, can lead to an increase in your insurance rates. On average, premiums can rise by about 51%. Risk Assessment: Insurance companies view distracted driving as a serious risk factor, indicating inattentiveness and poor decision-making skills .

Ignoring “No Turn on Red” Signs

Insurance Premium Increase : Violations like ignoring “No Turn on Red” signs can also affect your insurance rates. While the impact may be less severe than distracted driving, it can still lead to higher premiums.

: Violations like ignoring “No Turn on Red” signs can also affect your insurance rates. While the impact may be less severe than distracted driving, it can still lead to higher premiums. Points on Record: Both types of violations add points to your driving record, which insurance companies use to assess risk and determine rates .

Overall, these tickets can lead to higher insurance costs and potentially affect your driving privileges if points accumulate. It’s always best to adhere to traffic laws to avoid these consequences.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.