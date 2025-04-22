A man died after biting an officer while resisting arrest in north Orange County

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, at approximately 12:31 AM, a police officer observed an adult male subject at Lemon Park, located at 701 S. Lemon St.

The male was in the city park after closing hours and appeared to be holding a cardboard box that was smoldering, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The officer contacted the suspect, who was acting erratic. Additional police officers arrived to assist with the investigation.

At one point, the male became uncooperative and began to physically resist. As the officers on scene attempted to gain control of the male, they requested emergency assistance from additional officers.

It took several officers to gain control of the male and place him in restraints. While attempting to take the male into custody, the suspect violently bit an officer on the arm causing injuries.

The Fullerton Fire Department was requested and was on scene tending to the arrestee and an officer who was injured as a result of this altercation.

Several minutes later, the arrestee appeared to show signs of a medical emergency. Fullerton Fire Department Paramedics began life saving measures and transported the male to an area hospital.

The male was later pronounced deceased by hospital medical staff.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

As is standard practice for any in-custody death involving Fullerton Police Officers, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and Investigators responded for an independent investigation of the circumstances leading up to, and the cause and manner of the in-custody death.

The male’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they deem appropriate.

Per State Law, we will be releasing relevant videos, recordings, and images within 45 days via a Critical Incident Community Briefing Video.

A police officer bitten by a transient acting erratically faces several health risks, primarily related to infectious diseases. Here are some key concerns:

Infectious Diseases: The bite could transmit various infections, including: Hepatitis B : This virus can be transmitted through infected bodily fluids such as blood and saliva.

: This virus can be transmitted through infected bodily fluids such as blood and saliva. MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) : A type of bacteria that can cause severe skin infections.

: A type of bacteria that can cause severe skin infections. HIV/AIDS: Though less common, there is a risk of transmission through blood. Cardiovascular Stress: The stressful nature of the encounter and subsequent medical emergency can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular events for the officer. Psychological Impact: Such incidents can also lead to psychological stress, potentially contributing to long-term mental health issues.

In Fullerton, CA, the penalties for biting a police officer while resisting arrest and holding a smoldering box at a public park can be quite severe. Here are some key points:

Resisting Arrest: Under California Penal Code § 148(a)(1), willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer performing their duties is a misdemeanor. Penalties include up to one year in county jail and/or fines up to $1,000. Assault on a Police Officer: Biting a police officer can be considered assault, which is a more serious offense. Depending on the circumstances, this could be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony, with penalties ranging from fines and jail time to more severe prison sentences. Public Safety Concerns: Holding a smoldering box in a public park could lead to additional charges related to public safety and endangerment. This might include fines and potential jail time depending on the risk posed.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.