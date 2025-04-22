The Fullerton Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on April 25

The Fullerton Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI)/driver’s license Checkpoint on April 25th from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

The Fullerton Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In Fullerton, CA, getting arrested on DUI charges at a checkpoint can lead to significant penalties. Here are some key points:

Fines and Penalties: For a first-time DUI offense, you could face fines and penalties averaging around $13,500. License Suspension: Your driver’s license may be suspended, which can greatly impact your daily life. Possible Jail Time: Depending on the circumstances, you might also face jail time. Mandatory DUI Education Programs: You may be required to attend DUI education programs. Increased Insurance Rates: A DUI conviction can lead to higher insurance premiums.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.