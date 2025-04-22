Tue. Apr 22nd, 2025
The SAPD is finally trying to track down a notorious cat killer

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 22, 2025
Alleged Santa Ana cat killer

The Santa Ana Police Department has posted on X that they are “aware of a viral animal cruelty case involving cats in the area of Sullivan Street and McFadden Avenue.”

SAPD police detectives are actively investigating these incidents and encourage anyone who may be a victim or witness to contact Police Investigative Specialist S. Guzman at (714) 245-8416 or SGuzman@santa-ana.org.

Fox News 11 posted an article with comments from many Santa Ana residents who have been posting on the Next Door app about what has happened to their own cats.

Some of the police reports date back to two years ago. 

The main suspect appears to be a middle-aged Hispanic man.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

