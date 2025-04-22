The SAPD is finally trying to track down a notorious cat killer

The Santa Ana Police Department has posted on X that they are “aware of a viral animal cruelty case involving cats in the area of Sullivan Street and McFadden Avenue.”

SAPD police detectives are actively investigating these incidents and encourage anyone who may be a victim or witness to contact Police Investigative Specialist S. Guzman at (714) 245-8416 or SGuzman@santa-ana.org.

Fox News 11 posted an article with comments from many Santa Ana residents who have been posting on the Next Door app about what has happened to their own cats.

Some of the police reports date back to two years ago.

The main suspect appears to be a middle-aged Hispanic man.

