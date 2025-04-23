Wed. Apr 23rd, 2025
Tustin police arrested 9 suspects during vehicle, bike stops, and pedestrian checks last Friday night

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 23, 2025
Tustin police arrested nine suspects last Friday night after vehicle and bike stops and pedestrian checks

Police officers were busy proactively reducing crime last Friday night, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Between just 7-11 p.m., Tustin police officers made nine proactive arrests stemming from traffic stops, bicycle stops, or pedestrian checks.

The arrests ranged in severity from felony and misdemeanor warrants, probation violations, and drug charges.

To our weekend night watch officers, keep up the good work!

Here’s a brief overview of the penalties for the offenses noted above, in Tustin, CA:

Felony and Misdemeanor Warrants

  • Felonies: These are serious crimes that can result in more than one year in state prison, and fines up to $10,000 1. Examples include murder, rape, and drug trafficking.
  • Misdemeanors: Less severe crimes, punishable by up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000 1. Examples include petty theft and public intoxication.

Probation Violations

  • Consequences: Violating probation can lead to arrest, revocation of probation, and imposition of the original jail or prison sentence The severity depends on whether the probation was for a misdemeanor or felony.

Drug Charges

  • Misdemeanor Drug Charges: Typically involve small amounts for personal use, punishable by up to one year in jail and fines up to $1,000.
  • Felony Drug Charges: Involve larger quantities or intent to sell, punishable by up to three years in state prison and fines up to $20,000.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

