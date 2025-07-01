The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run driver who injured a pedestrian

On June 27 at approximately 10:05 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of La Cresta Drive and Silver Lantern Street in the city of Dana Point reference a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

The pedestrian, an adult male in his 40s, was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene of the collision and remains outstanding. A vehicle was observed near the collision site, and it is believed that the occupant(s) might have additional information about the incident.

The hit and run suspect vehicle

The vehicle is described as a silver or beige sedan with damage to the rear passenger side.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle and the driver.

Information can be directed to MAIT at (949) 425-1860 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or www.ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

In California, a hit-and-run involving injury to a pedestrian is treated as a serious criminal offense, and the penalties can be severe—especially if the driver is being actively sought by law enforcement, such as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in Dana Point.

Legal Classification and Penalties

Under California Vehicle Code §20001, leaving the scene of an accident that causes injury or death is a felony. Here’s what that typically entails:

Felony Hit-and-Run (Injury or Death)

Prison time : 2 to 4 years in state prison

: 2 to 4 years in state prison Fines : Between $1,000 and $10,000

: Between $1,000 and $10,000 Restitution : Required to compensate the victim for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages

: Required to compensate the victim for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages Driver’s license suspension or revocation

Probation : May be imposed in lieu of or in addition to jail time

: May be imposed in lieu of or in addition to jail time Criminal record: A felony conviction can have long-term consequences on employment, housing, and civil rights

If the injury is minor, the offense may be charged as a wobbler, meaning it could be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances and the defendant’s criminal history.

Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run (Minor Injury)

Jail time : Up to 1 year in county jail

: Up to 1 year in county jail Fines : Up to $10,000

: Up to $10,000 Restitution and probation may also apply

Additional Consequences

If the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, DUI charges could be added, significantly increasing penalties.

could be added, significantly increasing penalties. If the pedestrian was seriously injured or killed, vehicular manslaughter or aggravated DUI charges could also be filed.

