Tue. Jul 1st, 2025
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run driver who injured a pedestrian

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 1, 2025

On June 27 at approximately 10:05 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of La Cresta Drive and Silver Lantern Street in the city of Dana Point reference a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

The pedestrian, an adult male in his 40s, was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene of the collision and remains outstanding. A vehicle was observed near the collision site, and it is believed that the occupant(s) might have additional information about the incident.

The hit and run suspect vehicle

The vehicle is described as a silver or beige sedan with damage to the rear passenger side.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle and the driver.

Information can be directed to MAIT at (949) 425-1860 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or www.ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

In California, a hit-and-run involving injury to a pedestrian is treated as a serious criminal offense, and the penalties can be severe—especially if the driver is being actively sought by law enforcement, such as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in Dana Point.

Legal Classification and Penalties

Under California Vehicle Code §20001, leaving the scene of an accident that causes injury or death is a felony. Here’s what that typically entails:

Felony Hit-and-Run (Injury or Death)

  • Prison time: 2 to 4 years in state prison
  • Fines: Between $1,000 and $10,000
  • Restitution: Required to compensate the victim for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages
  • Driver’s license suspension or revocation
  • Probation: May be imposed in lieu of or in addition to jail time
  • Criminal record: A felony conviction can have long-term consequences on employment, housing, and civil rights

If the injury is minor, the offense may be charged as a wobbler, meaning it could be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances and the defendant’s criminal history.

Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run (Minor Injury)

  • Jail time: Up to 1 year in county jail
  • Fines: Up to $10,000
  • Restitution and probation may also apply

Additional Consequences

  • If the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, DUI charges could be added, significantly increasing penalties.
  • If the pedestrian was seriously injured or killed, vehicular manslaughter or aggravated DUI charges could also be filed.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Anaheim Crime Garden Grove Irvine

Mail theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
homeless Orange County Santa Ana

Orange County seeks residents to join the Commission on Homelessness

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Crime Santa Ana SAPD Tustin

Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run; Tustin man arrested

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Anaheim Crime Garden Grove Irvine

Mail theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run driver who injured a pedestrian

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Santa Ana Street Sweeping Trash

No street sweeping or trash collection in Santa Ana on the 4th of July

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
homeless Orange County Santa Ana

Orange County seeks residents to join the Commission on Homelessness

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza