Tue. Jul 1st, 2025
Anaheim Crime Garden Grove Irvine

Mail theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 1, 2025 ,

Recently, one of the Irvine Police Department’s license plate readers identified a possible mail theft suspect visiting the city.

Patrol officers quickly arrived and found the car parked near a large mailbox bank in the north area of our city. Where else would a “letter looter” park?

One of the people in the car was on probation, which allowed the police to do a vehicle search.

Inside the car, officers found a large trash bag full of mail and mailbox keys. There is no good reason why they would have been in possession of these items.

Tristian Quang Le, 54, of Anaheim, and Terri Thuy Vellpradit, 49, of Garden Grove, were arrested for multiple charges, including felony ID theft, burglary tools, and conspiracy.

They were booked at the Orange County Jail.

These suspects are looking at serious charges and penalties:

Charges and Penalties:

  1. Felony Identity Theft (Penal Code § 530.5)
    • Prison: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years
    • Fine: Up to $10,000
    • Restitution to victims is required
    • May also receive probation
  2. Possession of Burglary Tools (Penal Code § 466)
    • Jail: Up to 6 months
    • Fine: Up to $1,000
    • Probation may be granted
  3. Criminal Conspiracy (Penal Code § 182)
    • Punished the same as the crime conspired to commit
    • If tied to felony identity theft, same penalties apply (up to 3 years in prison)
    • If multiple felonies are involved, sentences may be served consecutively

Other Considerations:

  • One suspect was on probation, which could lead to harsher sentencing or probation revocation
  • If federal authorities get involved (due to mail theft), federal charges could apply with more severe penalties

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run driver who injured a pedestrian

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Crime Santa Ana SAPD Tustin

Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run; Tustin man arrested

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza
automobiles Crime Orange County

Coastal O.C. traffic crackdown nets 64 citations for loud cars and speeding

Jun 30, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Anaheim Crime Garden Grove Irvine

Mail theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

The OC Sheriff is searching for a hit and run driver who injured a pedestrian

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Santa Ana Street Sweeping Trash

No street sweeping or trash collection in Santa Ana on the 4th of July

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza
homeless Orange County Santa Ana

Orange County seeks residents to join the Commission on Homelessness

Jul 1, 2025 Art Pedroza