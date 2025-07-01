Mail theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

Recently, one of the Irvine Police Department’s license plate readers identified a possible mail theft suspect visiting the city.

Patrol officers quickly arrived and found the car parked near a large mailbox bank in the north area of our city. Where else would a “letter looter” park?

One of the people in the car was on probation, which allowed the police to do a vehicle search.

Inside the car, officers found a large trash bag full of mail and mailbox keys. There is no good reason why they would have been in possession of these items.

Tristian Quang Le, 54, of Anaheim, and Terri Thuy Vellpradit, 49, of Garden Grove, were arrested for multiple charges, including felony ID theft, burglary tools, and conspiracy.

They were booked at the Orange County Jail.

These suspects are looking at serious charges and penalties:

Charges and Penalties:

Felony Identity Theft (Penal Code § 530.5) Prison: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years

Fine: Up to $10,000

Restitution to victims is required

May also receive probation Possession of Burglary Tools (Penal Code § 466) Jail: Up to 6 months

Fine: Up to $1,000

Probation may be granted Criminal Conspiracy (Penal Code § 182) Punished the same as the crime conspired to commit

If tied to felony identity theft, same penalties apply (up to 3 years in prison)

If multiple felonies are involved, sentences may be served consecutively

Other Considerations:

One suspect was on probation, which could lead to harsher sentencing or probation revocation

If federal authorities get involved (due to mail theft), federal charges could apply with more severe penalties

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.