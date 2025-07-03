A man stole expensive liquor and food from a Santa Ana Stater Bros. store

On June 2, 2025, a male suspect entered the Stater Bros. supermarket located at 2630 W. Edinger Ave. with a shopping cart and a tool concealed in his clothing, according to the SAPD.

The suspect went to multiple aisles and used the tool to unlock several cabinets containing expensive liquor.

The suspect then stole approximately $1,500 worth of liquor, a cooler, and food before exiting the store without paying.

Stater Bros theft suspect in Santa Ana

The suspect fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 (unknown license plate number).

The man appears to be African American but the SAPD is insisting that he is Hispanic. He appears to be 25-35 years-old. He has brown eyes, a brown beard and a medium build. He was wearing a brown t-shirt, light blue jeans and a black White Sox baseball cap.

The SAPD released pictures of the suspect gathered from retail surveillance cameras. In one picture he is staring dumbfounded at the camera.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or rashadwilson@santa-ana.org.

If the police catch the suspect he is looking at serious criminal charges:

Suspect Charges and Penalties – Santa Ana, CA (2025)

Grand Theft (Value over $950) Classification: Felony

Penalty: 16 months to 3 years in state prison Commercial Burglary (Using a tool to access locked liquor cabinets) Classification: Felony

Penalty: Up to 3 years in prison Organized Retail Theft (If part of a pattern or resale intent) Classification: Felony

Penalty: Up to 3 years in jail Possession of Stolen Goods (If intent to resell is proven) Classification: Felony

Penalty: Up to 3 years in jail

Additional Notes:

New California laws in 2025 allow prosecutors to combine thefts across stores to meet felony thresholds.

Courts can also issue orders banning suspects from entering retail stores for up to 2 years.

Probation for shoplifting can now be extended to 2 years.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.