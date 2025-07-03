A man stole expensive liquor and food from a Santa Ana Stater Bros. store

On June 2, 2025, a male suspect entered the Stater Bros. supermarket located at 2630 W. Edinger Ave. with a shopping cart and a tool concealed in his clothing, according to the SAPD.
The suspect went to multiple aisles and used the tool to unlock several cabinets containing expensive liquor.
The suspect then stole approximately $1,500 worth of liquor, a cooler, and food before exiting the store without paying.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 (unknown license plate number).
The man appears to be African American but the SAPD is insisting that he is Hispanic. He appears to be 25-35 years-old. He has brown eyes, a brown beard and a medium build. He was wearing a brown t-shirt, light blue jeans and a black White Sox baseball cap.
The SAPD released pictures of the suspect gathered from retail surveillance cameras. In one picture he is staring dumbfounded at the camera.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or rashadwilson@santa-ana.org.
If the police catch the suspect he is looking at serious criminal charges:
Suspect Charges and Penalties – Santa Ana, CA (2025)
- Grand Theft (Value over $950)
- Classification: Felony
- Penalty: 16 months to 3 years in state prison
- Commercial Burglary (Using a tool to access locked liquor cabinets)
- Classification: Felony
- Penalty: Up to 3 years in prison
- Organized Retail Theft (If part of a pattern or resale intent)
- Classification: Felony
- Penalty: Up to 3 years in jail
- Possession of Stolen Goods (If intent to resell is proven)
- Classification: Felony
- Penalty: Up to 3 years in jail
Additional Notes:
- New California laws in 2025 allow prosecutors to combine thefts across stores to meet felony thresholds.
- Courts can also issue orders banning suspects from entering retail stores for up to 2 years.
- Probation for shoplifting can now be extended to 2 years.