Suspected drug dealer caught during an O.C. traffic stop; drugs seized

On 6/27/2025, at 1124 p.m., police officers were patrolling in the area of Newland St. and Bolsa Ave. when they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for Vehicle Code violations, according to the Westminster Police Department.
During the investigation officers conducted a search of the vehicle located over 26 ounces of suspected fentanyl, individual baggies, and other items indicative of drug sales.
The driver was booked at the Orange County Jail for drug sales.
The suspect is looking at these serious criminal charges:
Suspect Charges and Penalties – Westminster, CA (2025)
- Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell
- Felony
- Penalty: 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison
- Transportation or Sale of Fentanyl
- Felony
- Penalty: 3, 4, or 5 years in prison
- If transported across multiple counties: 3, 6, or 9 years
- Weight-Based Sentencing Enhancements
- Applies only if the amount exceeds 1 kilogram (35.27 ounces)
- Since 26 ounces is below this, no enhancement applies in this case
- Fines
- Up to $20,000 per offense
- Higher fines possible if enhancements apply