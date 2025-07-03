OC Deputies and Target staff team up to catch repeat theft offender

At around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Target Loss Prevention recognized a subject that was previously caught shoplifting just a few days ago, according to the OC Sheriff’s Rancho Santa Margarita Police Services.
Store employees kept eyes on the individual until the deputies arrived. The deputies then patiently waited for the suspect to exit the store.
No huge surprise to the deputies, the suspect was found to be in possession of stolen property from his latest Target run.
The suspect tried to beat the checkout line, but he couldn’t beat the deputies. Great example of a solid partnership with Target’s Loss Prevention team!
As of 2025, California law has become stricter on repeat shoplifters due to Proposition 36. If the suspect caught at Target has two or more prior theft-related convictions, they can now be charged with a felony—even if the value of the stolen items is under $950.
Possible penalties include:
- Felony charges for repeat offenses
- Up to 3 years in state prison
- Fines and restitution
- Probation with strict conditions
- Mandatory public safety review before release
If this was the suspect’s third offense, they’re likely facing felony prosecution and more serious consequences than a first-time offender.