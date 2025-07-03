The Westminster Police seized 300 lbs. of illegal fireworks and a shotgun

The Westminster Police Department’s Detective Bureau seized 300 pounds of illegal fireworks and a shotgun.

Only “Safe and Sane” fireworks are permitted in the City of Westminster on the 4th of July, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and only on private property.

Selling, discharging, or possessing illegal fireworks can result in serious consequences, including fines of up to $3,000 for the first offense.

You may report illegal fireworks in Westminster by calling the fireworks hotline at 714-898-3315 x 4686. Visit www.westminster-ca.gov/fireworks.

Illegal Fireworks (300 pounds):

Possession of over 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks is a serious offense in California.

This can be charged as a felony or misdemeanor .

. Penalties may include: Up to 1 year in county jail or state prison Fines between $5,000 and $10,000 In some cases, fines can go up to $50,000



Shotgun Possession:

If the shotgun is legally owned and properly stored, there may be no penalty.

If the person is prohibited from owning firearms (e.g., due to a felony conviction or restraining order), or if the shotgun is unregistered or modified , it becomes a felony .

(e.g., due to a felony conviction or restraining order), or if the shotgun is , it becomes a . Penalties for unlawful possession can include: Up to 3 years in state prison Fines up to $10,000



Combined Charges:

If both the fireworks and the firearm are illegal, the suspect could face multiple felony charges, which may lead to longer jail time and higher fines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.