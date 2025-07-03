The Westminster Police seized 300 lbs. of illegal fireworks and a shotgun

The Westminster Police Department’s Detective Bureau seized 300 pounds of illegal fireworks and a shotgun.
Only “Safe and Sane” fireworks are permitted in the City of Westminster on the 4th of July, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and only on private property.
Selling, discharging, or possessing illegal fireworks can result in serious consequences, including fines of up to $3,000 for the first offense.
You may report illegal fireworks in Westminster by calling the fireworks hotline at 714-898-3315 x 4686. Visit www.westminster-ca.gov/fireworks.
Illegal Fireworks (300 pounds):
- Possession of over 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks is a serious offense in California.
- This can be charged as a felony or misdemeanor.
- Penalties may include:
- Up to 1 year in county jail or state prison
- Fines between $5,000 and $10,000
- In some cases, fines can go up to $50,000
Shotgun Possession:
- If the shotgun is legally owned and properly stored, there may be no penalty.
- If the person is prohibited from owning firearms (e.g., due to a felony conviction or restraining order), or if the shotgun is unregistered or modified, it becomes a felony.
- Penalties for unlawful possession can include:
- Up to 3 years in state prison
- Fines up to $10,000
Combined Charges:
- If both the fireworks and the firearm are illegal, the suspect could face multiple felony charges, which may lead to longer jail time and higher fines.