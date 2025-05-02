Fri. May 2nd, 2025
An SAPD vehicle collided in an intersection while trying to pull over a red light runner

ByArt Pedroza

A driver ran a red light and ended up causing another vehicle to collide with an SAPD vehicle, on April 30.

The driver ran the red light at the intersection of East 1st Street and North Grand Avenue at around 11:44 p.m. This prompted the SAPD police officer to try to pull over the vehicle but then the police vehicle collided with another vehicle in the intersection according to County News.

The driver and the police officer ended up with minor injuries. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital while the officer was treated at the scene by paramedics but declined ambulance transport.

Ironically the vehicle that the officer was trying to pull over took off and apparently got away.

The police closed the intersection where the collision occurred for several hours during the investigation.

Traffic Violation Penalties

  1. Running a Red Light: This typically results in fines ranging from $100 to $500. Points may also be added to the driver’s license, which can lead to increased insurance premiums.

Collision Consequences

  1. Causing an Accident: If the collision results in property damage, injuries, or fatalities, the driver may face additional charges such as reckless driving or vehicular assault.

Fleeing the Scene (Hit-and-Run)

  1. Misdemeanor or Felony Charges: Fleeing the scene of an accident can lead to misdemeanor or felony charges. If the accident involves only property damage, it is typically a misdemeanor, which can result in fines up to $1,000 and possible jail time of up to six months 3. If the accident involves injuries or fatalities, it is considered a felony, which can result in fines up to $10,000 and significant prison time.
  2. License Suspension or Revocation: The driver’s license will likely be suspended or revoked 4.
  3. Insurance Consequences: The driver’s insurance policy may be canceled, and future premiums will likely be significantly higher.

Additional Legal Consequences

  1. Court Appearance: The driver will be required to appear in court, where they may face additional penalties and legal fees.
  2. Arrest Warrant: If the driver flees the scene, an arrest warrant may be issued.

These penalties reflect the seriousness of the offenses and aim to deter such dangerous behavior. 

