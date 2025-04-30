The SAPD is searching for a violent skateboarder who attacked a store employee

Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a suspect who attempted to steal an item from Superior Grocers, located at 1710 S. Main St., according to the SAPD.

When confronted by an employee, the suspect threw his beverage at the victim’s face and assaulted him multiple times with a skateboard.

Suspect description: Male, Hispanic, 30s, 5’5-5’6 tall, with short curly hair and a goatee. ** He may also have a tattoo on the left side of his neck

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact PIS B. Valencia at BValencia@santa-ana.org or (714) 245-8368.

In Santa Ana, CA, the penalties for the actions described above can be quite severe, as they involve multiple criminal offenses:

Theft: Attempting to steal an item from a supermarket falls under theft. If the value of the stolen item is $950 or less, it is considered petty theft, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 1. If the value exceeds $950, it becomes grand theft, which can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Assault: Attacking a store employee violently with a skateboard would likely be classified as assault with a deadly weapon. This is a serious offense and can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. As a felony, it carries penalties of 2 to 4 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. Fleeing the Scene: Fleeing after committing these crimes can lead to additional charges. If fleeing is considered evading arrest, it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony charge for evading arrest can result in up to 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000.

Combining these offenses could lead to significant legal consequences, including substantial jail or prison time, hefty fines, and a permanent criminal record.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.