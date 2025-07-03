The Santa Ana City Council hires an expensive lawyer to be their first Police Oversight Director

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved a contract for a seasoned attorney and investigator to serve as the City’s first Police Oversight Director on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

T. Jack Morse, Jr. of Oppenheimer Investigations Group LLP will serve in the new position, which was created as part of an ordinance establishing the City’s Police Oversight Commission in November 2022. The Police Oversight Director is a key position to promote independent oversight, strengthen public trust and ensure accountability in policing practices.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Morse to this important role, where he will work closely with our Police Oversight Commission, City Manager and Chief of Police to enhance transparency and strengthen community trust,” said Mayor Valerie Amezcua. “We value the dedication of our police officers and remain committed to supporting a department that reflects the highest standards of service, fairness and respect for all residents.”

About T. Jack Morse, Jr., Esq.

Mr. Morse has extensive experience in police oversight, government accountability and civil rights law. He specializes in law enforcement matters and has investigated officers under the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights in agencies throughout California. He also provides consulting and training for police and sheriff’s departments regarding issues such as the use of force, search and seizure protocols, and bias-free policing.

Mr. Morse’s legal career began at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. He served for eight years in the Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section, investigating law enforcement agencies, correctional facilities and other state institutions to ensure they complied with state and federal law. After moving to Southern California, he served in the County of Orange’s Office of Independent Review, where he led investigations of the Sheriff’s Department and Probation Department.

Learn more about the Santa Ana Police Oversight Commission here.

City Police Oversight Commissions – Common Results

Investigations and Findings Investigate complaints against police officers

Determine if misconduct occurred

Recommend disciplinary actions or clear officers of wrongdoing Policy and Training Recommendations Suggest changes to police policies (e.g., use of force)

Recommend improvements in officer training and procedures Public Reports and Transparency Publish reports with complaint statistics and outcomes

Share summaries of investigations and reform suggestions

Help build public trust through transparency Disciplinary Influence Recommend or participate in disciplinary decisions

In some cities, can appeal internal police decisions

Final authority often remains with police leadership Community Engagement Host public meetings and forums

Educate the public on police accountability

Provide a platform for community concerns Systemic Change Influence creation of new accountability offices

Push for restructuring of internal affairs units

Support legislative or policy reforms

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.