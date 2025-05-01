Irvine man arrested for using a stolen credit card to buy apparel at the Spectrum

On Sunday, police officers received reports of a credit card being fraudulently used at multiple stores at the Spectrum in Irvine, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The dynamic duo of Irvine police officers assigned to the Spectrum, who have a high interest in crime fighting, followed the paper and evidence trail to a man living here in Irvine.

Moustapha Diop shopping at the Spectrum with a stolen credit card

The officers obtained a confession from the suspect, Moustapha Diop, and recovered the stolen merchandise, which was returned to the businesses.

What is the moral of the story? If you’re thinking of committing fraud in Irvine, don’t. The Irvine Police always make sure the receipt matches the story.

The Irvine Police thank their Spectrum Team for their investment in our community and for providing platinum service with no hidden fees.

Items recovered from Moustapha Diop by the Irvine Police

Moustapha Diop, 24, of Irvine, was arrested and charged (pun intended) with burglary and theft using another person’s credit card. He was booked at the Orange County Jail.

In California, credit card fraud charges can vary based on the specifics of the crime. Here are the potential charges and penalties for a suspect arrested in Irvine for stealing a credit card and using it fraudulently:

Misdemeanor Credit Card Fraud: If the value of the fraudulently obtained goods or services is less than $950, the offense is classified as a misdemeanor. This can result in up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Felony Credit Card Fraud: If the value of the fraudulent transactions is $950 or more, the offense is classified as a felony. Penalties can range from 16 months to 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. Aggravated Credit Card Fraud: For cases involving multiple offenses or high-value frauds, the penalties can be significantly more severe. Repeat offenders or those involved in organized schemes may face enhanced penalties.

Additionally, the suspect may face other consequences such as restitution to the victims, probation, community service, loss of employment, impact on immigration status, and damage to reputation.

