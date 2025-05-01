The Placentia Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday night

The Placentia Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday at an undisclosed location in the city, starting at 8:00 p.m.

Checkpoint locations are based on areas with a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests. Our goal is not to make arrests—but to keep our roads safe and deter impaired driving.

Officers will screen drivers for signs of alcohol and drug impairment.

Remember, a DUI doesn’t just mean alcohol. Some prescriptions, over-the-counter meds, and marijuana can also impair your ability to drive safely.

A DUI arrest can cost you more than $13,000 in fines and fees—not to mention a suspended license. Be safe and plan ahead.

This operation is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



In Placentia, CA, the penalties for getting arrested at a DUI checkpoint or for not having a driver’s license can be quite serious. Here’s a breakdown of what you might face:

DUI Arrest at a Checkpoint

If you’re arrested for DUI at a checkpoint, the penalties can include:

Fines and Fees : You may face fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments that can significantly increase the total amount.

: You may face fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments that can significantly increase the total amount. License Suspension : Your driver’s license can be suspended for six months or longer, depending on prior offenses 1.

: Your driver’s license can be suspended for six months or longer, depending on prior offenses 1. Probation : You might be placed on probation for three to five years .

: You might be placed on probation for three to five years . DUI School : Attendance at a DUI education program is often required.

: Attendance at a DUI education program is often required. Jail Time: First-time offenders can face up to six months in jail, while repeat offenders may face longer sentences.

Driving Without a License

If you’re caught driving without a valid driver’s license, the penalties can include:

Fines : Typically, fines range from $25 to $250 for not having your license in possession. However, if you refuse to present your license, fines can go up to $1,000.

: Typically, fines range from $25 to $250 for not having your license in possession. However, if you refuse to present your license, fines can go up to $1,000. Misdemeanor Charges : If you’re driving without ever having been issued a license, it can be charged as a misdemeanor, leading to fines up to $1,000 and potential jail time of up to six months.

: If you’re driving without ever having been issued a license, it can be charged as a misdemeanor, leading to fines up to $1,000 and potential jail time of up to six months. Court Appearances: You may need to appear in court to address the citation, and failure to do so can result in additional penalties.

