$6M still available: OCWR extends deadline for food recovery grants

Orange County, CA (March 31, 2026) – Due to strong interest and response from the community, OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) has extended the application deadline for the Regional Recycling and Edible Food Recovery Grant Program to May 15, 2026, at 4:59 p.m. Originally launched on March 2, 2026, the competitive five-year grant program is designed to expand edible food recovery infrastructure and support statewide recycling and waste-reduction mandates.

Through the grant program, OCWR seeks to strengthen partnerships with Orange County Edible Food Recovery Organizations (EFROs), nonprofit organizations, jurisdictions, and other eligible entities to increase the recovery of surplus edible food for human consumption, reduce landfill disposal, and support compliance with California Senate Bill (SB) 1383. The program also supports innovative recycling and waste-reduction initiatives that benefit communities throughout Orange County.

“The strong response to this program reflects Orange County’s shared commitment to reduce food waste and expand edible food recovery,” said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. “By extending the deadline, we are providing more time for organizations to develop proposals that strengthen partnerships and expand the infrastructure needed to recover more food for our communities.”

Across a five-year grant term, up to $6 million is available over three fiscal years, with up to $2 million allocated annually. Individual grant awards will not exceed $500,000 per project. Awarded grantees will receive an initial 50 percent of funds within the first three years of the grant term, with remaining funds reimbursed on a quarterly basis. Eligible projects may include, but are not limited to, new or expanded edible food recovery programs, cold storage and transportation infrastructure, data-tracking software and equipment, education and outreach programs, and supplies related to edible food recovery and distribution.

Updated Key Dates for the Grant Program include:

Application Period Opens: March 2, 2026, at 8 a.m.

Application Submission Deadline: May 15, 2026, at 4:59 p.m.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.OClandfills.com/grants for complete program details, eligibility requirements, application materials, and submission instructions.

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation’s premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greenery sites, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills and compost greeneries reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more at www.OClandfills.com.

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